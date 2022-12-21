ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Confusion at the Tijuana border grows as expulsion policy remains in effect

By Kate Morrissey
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16admk_0jqteMrx00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hh15T_0jqteMrx00
About 80 people from multiple countries who are seeking asylum wait outside of the San Ysidro Port of Entry to be processed into the United States in a special exemption process. Title 42, a policy put in place by the Trump administration that limits who can request protection, was expected to end Wednesday but the decision was postponed. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

A Honduran woman, her four children and 2-year-old grandchild slept on a sidewalk near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Tuesday night.

The woman, who has already spent about six months in Tijuana, said she'd heard that Title 42, a policy that blocks asylum seekers from reaching U.S. soil and expels many of those who cross anyway, would be ending Wednesday. It would be her chance to finally be able to request asylum in the United States.

But when the day arrived, her face fell as she realized that her wait in limbo was not yet over.

Title 42, which went into effect at the beginning of the pandemic, was supposed to end this week under a judge's order in a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of asylum-seeking families. However, a group of states led by political conservatives has another lawsuit to try to keep the policy, and the group appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. The chief justice paused the judge's order until it can decide whether the states can intervene in the ACLU's case.

"It's really difficult to be a family in the street waiting to find out what will happen," the Honduran woman said in Spanish. Her family has been living on the streets after they could no longer stay with a woman they'd met in Tijuana. The San Diego Union-Tribune is not identifying her because she said she is being pursued in Tijuana by someone who kidnapped her in Mexico.

While the intersecting court orders may seem complicated to U.S. residents who are familiar with the United States' judicial system, the legal back-and-forth is causing even more confusion south of the border. As a result, rumors and misinformation are spreading among migrants in Tijuana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtRTp_0jqteMrx00
A Honduran family of six waits and watches with frustration as other asylum seekers are allowed into the United States. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

For instance, a woman at a migrant shelter told the Union-Tribune on Tuesday that she'd heard there would be no more asylum after Title 42 goes away — the opposite of the expected effect.

The Honduran woman has tried getting help from organizations who select particularly vulnerable migrants and submit their cases to Customs and Border Protection for exemptions to Title 42, but she said no one has answered her.

On Wednesday morning, she watched a group of 80 asylum seekers walk into the San Ysidro Port of Entry to request protection in the United States. She didn't understand why the group of people was able to go in and her family was not.

Many asylum seekers have told the Union-Tribune about the difficulty they've had accessing the exemption process, including that some have had to pay to be able to cross through the port of entry.

For those stuck in Mexico because of Title 42, the consequences can be dire. Human Rights First has tracked more than 13,000 attacks on asylum seekers waiting in Mexico during the Biden administration.

Though the policy, which is based on the part of U.S. law pertaining to public health, was implemented with the justification that it would slow the spread of COVID-19, those seeking to keep it in place have argued that it is necessary to deter migration to the United States.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have called for more federal support for border regions if and when the policy does go away.

Mayor Todd Gloria joined a group of 36 mayors calling for the federal government to add $500 million in funding the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $300 million to one of its humanitarian assistance programs to support nonprofits who receive asylum seekers from immigration custody and help them reach their final destinations across the United States.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhWBH_0jqteMrx00
A woman seeking asylum holds paperwork as she waits for information outside the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

"These organizations have met the challenge head-on and provide essential support for our communities," the letter says . "While our shared commitment to this issue is robust, nonprofits require immediate federal assistance to continue this work. With the likely end of Title 42, even our most well-funded nonprofit partners will be overwhelmed, raising the urgency of this call to action."

County Supervisor Joel Anderson wrote separate letters to both President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom to ask for support in receiving asylum seekers.

"It is irresponsible to ask the City of El Cajon to shoulder the burden and costs necessary to address the needs of these individuals without assistance from the state and federal government," he wrote.

Both the state of California and the federal government have funding set aside to support San Diego's migrant shelters.

The Department of Homeland Security has released an outline of "pillars" it will follow when Title 42 ends, but the U.S. government has not provided details about how asylum processing will work.

In its filing with the Supreme Court, the federal government says that it will be sending more resources to the border and implementing new policies. It is not clear from the filing what those policies might be.

It is also not clear how different border apprehensions with and without Title 42 will be.

Though border crossings initially reduced greatly in the first months of the pandemic, over time crossings of asylum-seeking families returned to pre-pandemic levels. Crossings of single adults increased from recent historic levels after the implementation of Title 42.

Because of logistical and diplomatic complications, Title 42 expulsions do not effect all nationalities equally. Mexicans, Hondurans, Guatemalans and Salvadorans, the four nationalities most apprehended historically by Border Patrol, are much more likely to be expelled than people from other places because Mexico is willing to take back all four nationalities.

As humanitarian crises have increased globally in the past two years, border crossing trends have shifted to nationalities other than those four.

After Title 42 goes away, none of the people caught crossing the border would be eligible for expulsion, but those who do not pass initial screenings related to asylum eligibility could be quickly ordered deported and returned to their home countries under a process that used to be the norm at the border, known as "expedited removal."

What is likely to increase is the number of asylum seekers walking up to San Diego's ports of entry to request protection. The San Ysidro Chamber of Commerce posted a video Tuesday saying that PedWest, a pedestrian border crossing that is part of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, would be reopening Wednesday. The crossing has been closed since the pandemic began, and this year has been used to receive people coming for Title 42 exemptions.

However, CBP told the Union-Tribune that the crossing would remain closed, that the agency is assessing "day by day" and that it would "hopefully have a better idea as the week progresses."

The agency said Wednesday that it had no additional updates about the reopening of PedWest.

CBP confirmed to the Union-Tribune that it will continue to process exemptions while the policy remains in effect.

For those who were able to reach U.S. soil on Wednesday, the continuation of the Title 42 exemption process was a relief.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOD5e_0jqteMrx00
The group of roughly 80 asylum seekers walks toward the United States border around 11 a.m. (Ana Ramirez/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

"Thanks to God's will, today I am here," said Alberto, a Honduran man who had spent several months in Mexico. "I've waited so much time for this moment, and I feel I have succeeded."

Alberto had traveled with several friends. They all identify as Miskito, a minority ethnic group in Honduras. Alberto said that because of that identity, he experienced discrimination and racism back home, and that because of violence related to narcotrafficking in the region, he'd also faced death threats. He said that despite everything he has experienced, he has worked to keep a positive mindset.

"I hope the government will consider my petition and that I will be able to prosper," he said.

Staff writer Alexandra Mendoza contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
EL PASO, TX
The US Sun

Horror after 14 border control officers die in major crisis for CBP agency ‘due to increased stress on the job’

FOURTEEN border control officers have tragically died during a major crisis for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) "due to increased stress on the job," reports say. There is a growing concern after three more agents took their own lives in November, upping the total number of suicide deaths this year to the highest amount in a decade.
TEXAS STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

US air marshals prepared to ‘mutiny’ against Biden plan to leave 99% flights unguarded

Dozens of U.S. Air Marshals are prepared to defy the Biden administration’s latest border security plan, which entails leaving about 99 percent of commercial flights unprotected to instead back up overwhelmed U.S. Border Patrol agents. A career air marshal said plans to defy the Biden administration’s orders are approaching a “mutiny” by federal agents.
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Black people should get $350,000 each in reparations, landmark California committee hears

Black Californians should get $350,000 to help shrink the racial wealth gap and right historical wrongs, a landmark California reparations task force has heard. Max Fennell, a 35-year-old businessman and former professional triathlete, told the committee the money should be given to all black California residents. He argued that black-owned businesses should receive grants of about $250,000 and 15-20 acres of land to help further boost black wealth during the Task Force to Study and Develop Reparation Proposals' public hearing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thesource.com

US Embassy Warns “Darker-Skinned Americans” Maybe Profiled, Detained In The DR

According to several confirmed reports, the U.S. Embassy has sent out an official statement, warning “darker -skinned” American citizens that plan to visit the Dominican Republic that they might be profiled as Haitian migrants, therefore wrongfully detained because of their skin color. The Dominican Republic has recently become...
Tom Handy

Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time

On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
EL PASO, TX
CBS Sacramento

U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border

MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
MISSION, TX
Washington Examiner

Supreme Court justices question Biden administration’s reckless border policy

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana over Biden administration guidelines that severely restricted the Department of Homeland Security’s enforcement of federal immigration law against illegal aliens. Twenty other states supported Texas and Louisiana with amicus briefs, ranging from Arizona to...
TEXAS STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
79K+
Followers
119K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy