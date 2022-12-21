Read full article on original website
Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Newtek Business Services (NEWT) Stock?
Investors in Newtek Business Services Corp. NEWT need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Jan 20, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Buy These 4 Low-Beta Stocks to Sail Through the Choppy Market
To combat the broad inflationary pressure, The Federal Reserve will likely keep raising interest rates, making the market extremely volatile. Fears of a recession have added to the concern. Hence, creating a portfolio of low-beta stocks is of utmost importance since the securities will deliver healthy returns and shield against volatile market conditions. In this regard, stocks like Scorpio Tankers Inc. STNG, eGain Corporation EGAN, Ardmore Shipping Corporation ASC and KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE are worth betting on.
Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider 8x8 (EGHT)
Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock?
Investors in Prospect Capital Corporation PSEC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
Why ATN International Stock Was Leaping Higher This Week
Niche telecom company ATN International (NASDAQ: ATNI) attracted much interest this week. As a result, its share price was up by nearly 16% week to date as of Thursday evening, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A hefty dividend raise was the action that shined the spotlight on the stock.
Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wingstop (WING) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant chain had...
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
With the year nearly over, it would be an understatement to say that 2022 wasn't a great year for growth stocks. Spurred by inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic pressures, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index remains in a bear market and has fallen roughly 32% in this year's trading. Many growth-dependent companies have seen even bigger pullbacks across the stretch.
This Powerful Dividend-Paying Stock Hit Its 52-Week Low. Should You Buy Before 2022 Ends?
In investing, short-term volatility often leads to long-term opportunities. This means that deep bear markets in stocks in the near term can result in valuations that are detached from reality. But since such markets can sometimes be justified by poor business fundamentals, it can be difficult to separate the wheat...
This Safe Stock Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years. Will It Continue in 2023?
The stock market has been unpredictable in 2022, and it doesn't look like 2023 will be any better. Investors are still worried about how prevalent inflation will be in the new year. That's not to mention the fears about a recession impacting the U.S. economy. This unpredictability often translates into...
Fast-paced Momentum Stock DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
A New Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Trading at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
The benchmark S&P 500 stock market index is currently trading in bear territory with a year-to-date loss of 20%. Bear markets can be unnerving, and while it feels like things aren't improving in the near term, we might be closer to the end than you think. That's because the average...
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.72%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $63.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Petrobras (PBR) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. — Petrobras PBR need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Apr 21, 2023 $1.00 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied...
3 Stocks From the Flourishing Consulting Services Industry
Encouraging service activities, along with the increased adoption and success of the work-from-home trend, are enabling the Zacks Consulting Services industry to support the demand environment. Service demand, innovation and acquisitions are helping Gartner, Inc. IT, CBIZ, Inc. CBZ and Huron Consulting Group Inc. HURN and sail through these testing...
The Best Christmas Present a Parent Can Give: 1 Stock Market Index Fund to Buy Your Kid
With Christmas just days away, many parents have probably gone to great lengths to ensure their children have a wonderful holiday. That means the stockings are hung by the chimney with care, the packages are wrapped and waiting beneath the tree, and the chocolate-chip cookies are baking in the oven. But parents still have time to buy their kids one more gift: an S&P 500 index fund.
Technology Sector Update for 12/23/2022: TSM, FORG, META, XLK, SOXX
Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was inactive and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was marginally lower recently. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) is considering building a second chip plant in Japan, Reuters reported, citing lawmaker Yoshihiro Seki. Taiwan Semiconductor was slightly...
Frontline (FRO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Frontline (FRO) closed at $12.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping company had lost...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. We know what Ark Invest bought -- and what it sold -- on Thursday. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX),...
Strategic Framework Aids Kohl's (KSS), Rising Inflation Ails
Strength in omni-channel capabilities and strategic efforts are favoring Kohl’s Corporation KSS. The leading omni-channel retailer’s focus on prudent partnerships is yielding. However, the company is battling rising inflationary pressure, which marred its third-quarter fiscal 2022 performance. Let’s delve deeper. Growth Efforts on Track. Kohl’s is benefiting...
Is Casey's General Stores (CASY) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.
