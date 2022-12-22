Read full article on original website
Related
Former FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary says he believes Binance put FTX 'out of business intentionally'
Ex-FTX spokesman Kevin O'Leary told a Senate committee Wednesday he believes FTX rival Binance put the fallen crypto exchange "out of business intentionally."
Betty White's Los Angeles home demolished nearly a year after her death
Betty White's former Brentwood, California, home has been demolished. The late icon's home sold for above asking price, at land value, in June.
Spirit Airlines flight attendant fired because she was too overweight for jump seat, she claims in lawsuit
A new lawsuit brought by a former Spirit Airlines flight attendant alleges following the woman's termination that the airline violated the Civil Rights Act.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
KUTV
Billion-dollar crypto company's founder dies 'unexpectedly' at age 30
WASHINGTON (TND) — The sudden and "unexpected" death of a billion-dollar cryptocurrency firm's co-founder is reportedly rocking the finance world. Tiantian Kullander, who was known by friends as "TT," died in his sleep on November 23, according to his Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group's website. It is...
Billionaire CEO Shuts Down Disney World For Employee Party, Pays For 10,000 Employees
Citadel employees were in for the trip of their lifetime when CEO Ken Griffin planned quite the celebration.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he paid so little attention to expenses that he didn't realize he was spending too much, report says
FTX co-founder told Bloomberg that the billions of dollars customers wired to Alameda were gone because the firms were spending more than they made.
Who Is Caroline Ellison, Stanford Grad and Former CEO of Alameda Research?
Ellison joined the Alameda team as a trader in 2018 and became its co-CEO in 2021. She now faces seven counts related to fraud and money laundering.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried quietly purchased major Democratic data firm
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried reportedly bought a major Democratic voter analytics software company over the summer, chasing away the firm's other investors.
decrypt.co
Authorities in Turkey Seize FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s Assets
Turkey’s Financial Crimes Investigation Board has seized assets belonging to the local subsidiary of the FTX crypto exchange and its affiliates. Amid a probe into the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, Turkish authorities have seized the assets of Sam Bankman-Fried and other affiliates, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Wednesday.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
3 Stocks to Buy Now That Could Make You Filthy Rich in 2023
With inflation starting to ease, the Fed is expected to slow down the rate hikes. However, many analysts still believe the economy will face a mild recession next year. Thus,...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
Amazon semi-truck carrying 8,000 pounds of packages goes up in flames
An Amazon tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 pounds of merchandise caught fire on Interstate 15 on Friday, leaving many of the packages unsalvagable, the California Highway Patrol said.
Caroline Ellison reportedly told court 'I knew it was wrong.' Here's what could be next for the onetime crypto exec and SBF's ex-girlfriend.
Caroline Ellison, Alameda Research's ex-CEO, struck a deal that could keep her isolated and waiting amid the unfolding case against Sam Bankman-Fried.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Biden admin policy move will pulverize Americans' pocketbooks for good, national security expert warns
"Overrun" author and national security expert Todd Bensman warns that Title 42's end will "permanently" impact Americans' wallets and the education, health care and crime sectors.
Fox Business
New York, NY
37K+
Followers
921
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 0