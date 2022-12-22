Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clare; Clinton; Gratiot; Ionia; Isabella; Mecosta; Montcalm WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Occasional snow showers will continue into Christmas Day. Roads will remain icy or snow covered. Areas of blowing snow remain possible overnight. Temperatures will be in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Tuscola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-23 21:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Sanilac; Tuscola WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch, however wind continues gusting at 40 to 50 mph, especially near Saginaw Bay. * WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Holiday weekend travel will remain very difficult. Widespread blowing snow will continue to significantly reduce visibilities to less than a half mile at times. Strong winds may bring down tree branches and cause scattered power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow at night will worsen the effect of low visibility for travelers. Very cold conditions persist into the weekend with wind chills remaining around 15 degrees below zero tonight through early Saturday. Scattered lake effect snow showers may bring additional accumulations up to 1 inch late tonight into Saturday.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Osceola county. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on icy or snow covered conditions. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
