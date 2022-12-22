Effective: 2022-12-24 17:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Marquette; Southern Schoolcraft BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to locally 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Marquette, Alger, Luce, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very treacherous and slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will create occasional whiteout conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO