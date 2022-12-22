Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Allegan, Barry, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake, Mason, Muskegon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SUNDAY BLIZZARD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches by Sunday evening. Winds gusting to 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on icy and snow covered roads. Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Clinton, Gratiot, Ionia, Isabella, Mecosta, Montcalm by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 18:50:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clare; Clinton; Gratiot; Ionia; Isabella; Mecosta; Montcalm WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 PM EST THIS EVENING Occasional snow showers will continue into Christmas Day. Roads will remain icy or snow covered. Areas of blowing snow remain possible overnight. Temperatures will be in the teens, and wind chill temperatures between 0 and -10 degrees are expected tonight.
weather.gov
Blizzard Warning issued for Marquette, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 17:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Marquette; Southern Schoolcraft BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to locally 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Marquette, Alger, Luce, Southern Schoolcraft and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very treacherous and slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will create occasional whiteout conditions. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
