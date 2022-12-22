Read full article on original website
Rep. Stacey Plaskett: Midterms taught us ‘we want this to remain a democracy’
After the January 6th Committee released their final report and transcripts of multiple testimonies, it became very clear that the Committee is placing blame at the feet of one man: Donald Trump. Former impeachment manager and DoJ vet Rep. Stacey Plaskett tells Ali “Trump has just used the Republican Party as the conveyor of what he wants to do.” He “used the frustration, the anger, this domestic hate … And harnessed it for his own good. His own purposes.”Dec. 24, 2022.
January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election
Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
Tulsi Gabbard's one-time Democratic colleagues are both perplexed and unsurprised by her far-right pivot: 'An Elise Stefanik kind of turn'
Asked what happened to his one-time supporter, Sen. Bernie Sanders dramatically threw his hands up. Others say she's showing her true colors.
Republicans denounce new House Dem leader Hakeem Jeffries as an ‘election denier’
Republicans blasted newly elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries on Wednesday for repeatedly denying the legitimacy of former President Donald Trump’s 2016 election. The social media offensive came from both GOP lawmakers and the Republican National Committee shortly after Jeffries was elevated as the leader of his party in the lower chamber. “Hakeem Jeffries called the 2016 election ILLEGITIMATE. Why are Democrats electing an ELECTION DENIER to lead their party? Where is the media outrage labeling Jeffries a THREAT to Democracy?” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tenn.) said in a tweet Wednesday. RNC staffer Kyle Martinsen tweeted out a thread highlighting eight times...
Incoming House Democrats want to abolish prisons: 'the world that we all deserve'
Democrats lost control of the House of Representatives but the party gained several new members headed to Washington with rather questionable policy stances.
Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel
A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week. Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
The problem(s) with the Republicans’ ‘alternate’ Jan. 6 report
When the House created the Jan. 6 committee, Republican leaders were invited to recommend a slate to participate in the investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, had the final call on whether or not they qualified to serve on the select panel. That power proved important: House Minority Leader Kevin...
Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control
Barb McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the awkward possibility that Kevin McCarthy and Jim Jordan could find themselves under investigation by the DOJ for their role in January 6th and Donald Trump's scheme to negate the 2020 election, even as they use their new control of the House to investigate January 6th investigators. Dec. 23, 2022.
VP Harris discusses abortion, immigration in new Vanity Fair interview
Vanity Fair's Molly Jong-Fast joins Morning Joe to discuss her recent interview with Vice President Kamala Harris.Dec. 23, 2022.
Chuck Schumer says Kyrsten Sinema can keep committee assignments despite party switch
WASHINGTON — Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will keep her committee assignments despite leaving the Democratic Party, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer confirmed Friday. “Sen. Sinema informed me of her decision to change her affiliation to Independent,” Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement. “She asked me to keep her committee assignments and I agreed.” Now an independent, the former Democrat holds seats on the Senate Banking Committee, Commerce Committee, Homeland Security Committee and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. She also chairs two subcommittees on Government Operations and Border Management and Aviation Safety, Operations, and Innovation. Schumer’s statement confirmed that Sinema’s defection was unlikely to affect Democrats’ overall...
Rep. Gwen Moore: Getting Trump’s Taxes “was like pulling teeth”
Donald Trump repeatedly claimed that his tax returns were under audit and therefore he could not release them to the public. He then spent years fighting to keep them secret from Congress. But he finally lost that battle on two fronts -- when the Supreme Court cleared the way for the House Ways & Means Committee to obtain six years of his tax records last month, and when the Committee voted this week to release them to the public. “It was like pulling teeth,” Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin tells Ali. We now know that Donald Trump was not under audit specifically during his first two years in office, despite an IRS rule that states, “the individual tax returns for the president and the vice president are subject to mandatory review.” Says Moore, “The fact that IRS didn’t audit is a puzzler.”Dec. 24, 2022.
Dolores Huerta: 'Equal pay means finally passing the ERA'
The civil rights icon tells Know Your Value how women, and especially Latinas, can fight for equal pay by urging Congress to codify the Equal Rights Amendment into the Constitution, where has been ratified in 38 states.Dec. 22, 2022.
The January 6 committee just gave a final blow to Trump’s very bad year | Lloyd Green
The committee referred Trump for possible criminal prosecution. And politically he looks like a loser
Schumer says Sinema flip won’t affect Dem control of the Senate, subpoena power intact
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party would have little impact on the chamber's business next Congress.
Thune: Trump call to terminate Constitution a ‘golden opportunity’ for 2024 rivals
Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters Monday that he “couldn’t disagree more” with former President Trump’s call to terminate parts of the Constitution in order to be reinstated president and said such comments present “a golden opportunity” for Trump’s rivals in 2024. Thune, who was just reelected to a fourth Senate term, noted…
Senate Banking Committee: Sam Bankman-Fried will be subpoenaed if he doesn’t agree to attend FTX hearing
After weeks of waffling, the disgraced FTX founder faces an ultimatum.
Why Warnock's seat means so much to Senate Democrats
Warnock's win now gives Democrats firm control of the Senate and makes life easier for them in a number of ways --among them: a cushion in trying to pass bills and assured committee control.
GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Trump's meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes was 'not accidental' and hopes 'someday we won't have to be responding' to the former president
Gov. Asa Hutchinson criticized Trump's "failure to condemn" white supremacy after the former president said he didn't know who Nick Fuentes was.
Tulsi Gabbard torches Congress for failing on border security: 'Foremost responsibility'
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who recently departed the Democratic Party, called out the federal legislature's failure to take action to secure the border on "Hannity."
House passes government funding bill, sending to Biden to sign
The House voted to finalize a massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending it to President Joe Biden to sign. The package contains a major boost to military spending and nearly $45 billion in assistance to Ukraine.Dec. 23, 2022.
