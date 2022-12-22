Read full article on original website
MSNBC
He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"
The January 6th Report drops with a roadmap for Trump charges and a push for The Department of Justice to indict the former president and his alleged coup plotters. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down the 845 page report revealing the incriminating litany of bombshells against Trump, many of his aides and GOP operatives.Dec. 24, 2022.
MSNBC
Jan. 6 committee releases transcripts who repeatedly took Fifth Amendment
The January 6 Committee released the names of several individuals who pleaded the fifth during their testimony. The names include Trump lawyer John Eastman and former National Security adviser Michael Flynn. Trump is on record sharing his thoughts on people who plead the fifth. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 22, 2022.
MSNBC
Team Trump follows the boss’s lead on taking the Fifth. Smart choice.
Donald Trump once said that only the mob takes the Fifth. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” the former president asked at a 2016 rally in Iowa. But as happens to the best of us, Trump’s contacts with the legal system led him to...
Judge Allows MSNBC Lawsuit to Proceed
A judge in New York has allowed former congressman Devin Nunes to proceed with his libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal, Mediaite reports. Nunes had filed the libel lawsuit against NBCUniversal and MSNBC over a segment aired by Rachel Maddow, claiming that she had inaccurately smeared him over his dealings with Ukrainian legislator Andriy Derkach, who had previously been sanctioned by the United States for being a suspected Russian agent.
White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
Ex-federal prosecutor Elie Honig says Trump calling for the 'termination' of the Constitution is 'wrong, crazy, and dangerous'
"I think DOJ prosecutors are looking at this statement, probably rolling their eyes or feeling some sense of disgust, and just ignoring it," he said.
A ‘furious interaction’: Jan 6 committee confirms Trump exploded at Secret Service agent
A preliminary summary of the House January 6 select committee’s findings shows the panel as having corroborated an ex-White House aide’s testimony regarding how former president Donald Trump behaved towards his protective detail after they told him he couldn’t accompany a riotous mob of his supporters at the US Capitol.In June, former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson shocked the world when she told the select committee she’d been told that Mr Trump became so enraged after the head of his Secret Service detail told him his armoured SUV would be returning to the White House after he spoke...
Mike Pence seen as ‘p----’ for not supporting indictment of Trump: MSNBC guest
MSNBC regular Kurt Andersen slammed former Vice President Mike Pence as a 'p----" and a "wimp" for not supporting the indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Vox
Sean Hannity’s damning deposition in the Fox News defamation lawsuit, explained
Nicole Narea covers state politics and policy for Vox, focusing on personalities, conversations, and political battles happening in state capitals and why they matter to the entire country. She first joined Vox in 2019, and her work has also appeared in Politico, Washington Monthly, and the New Republic. Fox News’...
Trump offers brief retort to Jan 6 committee meeting after criminal referral
Donald Trump offered a brief retort to the January 6 committee meeting after they recommended several criminal charges against him. “…But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday, referring to the outgoing Wyoming Republican’s loss in her August primary. Ms Cheney lost to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who received more than 66 per cent of the votes, while Ms Cheney got 28 per cent. Mr Trump was referred to the Justice Department under four criminal statutes by the committee – obstructing an official proceeding, making false statements, defrauding the US, as...
White House denies involvement in Twitter censorship despite 'direct contact' on COVID 'misinformation'
The White House on Friday said the government was "not involved" in any of the content-moderation decisions Twitter made after the Twitter Files revealed censorship of conservatives.
Judge says Devin Nunes can sue MSNBC. Where all of the former congressman’s lawsuits stand
The case hinges on a statement about a package sent to Nunes by a Ukrainian lawmaker who the U.S. deemed was a Russian agent.
MSNBC
January 6th Committee releases 845 page final report
Alex Wagner reports breaking news that the January 6th Committee's final report has been released to the public and reads through the table of contents of the 845 page publication. Dec. 23, 2022.
MSNBC
Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump
“The January 6 committee’s investigations, findings, and referrals are immensely consequential for the former president,” says former federal appeals court judge Michael Luttig. “Its report and recommendations are entitled to great weight, deserving of great weight, and it can be expected they will carry great weight with the attorney general."Dec. 23, 2022.
Fox News Parts Ways With Lara Trump As Her Father-In-Law Starts Presidential Campaign
Fox News is parting ways with Lara Trump, a paid contributor, following the launch of her father-in-law Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. “We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” a spokesperson for the network said on Saturday. The network has previously ended employment with those who launch presidential campaigns or who are closely connected to them. Donald Trump announced his latest presidential bid last month. During his 2020 presidential campaign, she served as a senior consultant and surrogate. Lara Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, joined the network as a paid contributor in March, 2021. The announcement was made...
MSNBC
McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’
Barbara McQuade joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what she has learned from the January 6th Committee final report with “meticulously” documented evidence and says the Committee lays out the facts in an “interesting” way to draw in readers: “It is just good storytelling.”Dec. 23, 2022.
Supreme Court Shoots Down Donald Trump's Fight To Block His Tax Returns Release
We’ve already heard that Trump’s third bid for the presidency isn’t getting off to the best start, as he is losing so much support from the people he relied on so heavily back in 2016 when he won the presidency. However, he seems to have bigger things to worry about now, as it’s just been revealed that the Supreme Court has agreed to release his tax returns after he fought for years to block them – and as you can imagine, he is *not* happy!
MSNBC
Trump team's inability to remember anything from Jan. 6 strains credulity
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, talks with Alex Wagner about the frequency with which Donald Trump associates told January 6 Committee interviewers that they couldn't recall details surrounding the events of January 6, and how Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony about being coached to claim she couldn't remember things makes these other answers suspect. Dec. 24, 2022.
Washington Post writers slammed for defense of Hunter Biden laptop coverage: ‘Fake new rules’
Washington Post's Philip Bump and Glenn Kessler defended their outlet’s limited reporting on the Hunter Biden laptop story back in 2020, claiming they didn't have the data.
MSNBC
January 6 Committee report shows Trump knew he lost 2020 election
Alex Wagner shares highlights from the January 6 Committee's final report that show Donald Trump knew he lost the 2020 election but continued to stoke every doubt and conspiracy theory he could find to avoid admitting that fact to his supporters. Dec. 24, 2022.
