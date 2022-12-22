ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok Is Freaking Out About Tarte’s Eerily Familiar New Contour Wand

By Elizabeth Denton
 2 days ago

STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Tarte first revealed its new Shape Tape Sculpt Tape , TikTok basically exploded in a combination of excitement and well, surprise. The packaging looks a lot like another contour one that’s popular on the app. But hey, there’s room for everyone and we love having options. And when it comes to excitement, well, just look at this formula. With a few dots, you’ll be sculpting your face in no time.

There are five Shape Tape Sculpt Tape shades to choose from, which work for a wide variety of skin tones. We especially love that there are both warm and cool tones to choose from because some prefer to contour with cool shades while others like a warmer glow to the skin. There’s Cool Bronze, Deep Bronze, Rich Bronze, Soft Bronze and Warm Bronze. All come in a soft formula formulated with porcelain flower extract, shea butter ethyl esters, licorice root extract, mineral pigments, mango and shea butters. Plus, it has that “Tape” technology we know and love to help smooth and blur the look of any fine lines or imperfections.

Right now, you can only grab Tarte’s newest viral product at QVC. The best part? It comes with the Contour Brush for FREE. Yup, you get both for $35 when soon Shape Tape Sculpt Tape itself will be the same price.

Contouring Sculpt Tape with Contour… $35 Buy Now

When you’re ready for glam, apply your fave shade in three dots right above each of your cheekbones and across your forehead. Blend upward in circular motions with the brush. Do the same to your jawline and nose if you so please. And there you have it! Sculpted. If you want to add a swipe or two of highlight, Tarte has something new for that too. Shape Tape Glow Bar includes three baked finishing powders for an allover glow. Grab it now and get a mini Shape Tape Concealer and a full-size, double-sided brush for free. Score.

