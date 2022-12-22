ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alex Drueke statement on President Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress

By CBS 42 Digital Team
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39szgc_0jqtdLx100

WASHINGTON ( WIAT ) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress Wednesday after meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office.

Alex Drueke, one of the Alabama veterans who was captured and held in captivity in Ukraine for three months , released a statement after Zelenskyy’s visit.

“President Zelenskyy is a smart, effective and fearless leader. He embodies the grit and determination I have personally seen in the Ukrainian people. His passion for freedom and democracy should resonate with every American. They absolutely need the additional artillery and aircraft he spoke about. This aligns with what Ambassador Markarova and others have told me, and with what I saw there myself. America and the rest of the free world must stand firm with Ukraine and invest everything we can to assure their victory against Russia’s aggression. Ukraine will win, they will, but only with our help,” said Drueke.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama judge suspended for anonymous letters to media

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge has been suspended from the bench after a panel said he violated judicial ethics in 2020 when he mailed an anonymous letter to news outlets and others regarding the behavior of several local officials. The mailed packages included a recording of a county commissioner using a racial slur. […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 report reveals Trump laughed about Sidney Powell’s ‘crazy’ election fraud claims

One major theme of the House select committee’s investigation into the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol is that Donald Trump knew he had lost the 2020 election, but still perpetuated the lie that it had been stolen from him.It has come up in testimony, of which transcripts are now available, as well as being covered by the public hearings.In the committee’s final report, there is a section that includes testimony from Trump aide Hope Hicks sharing an anecdote about former president Trump laughing about one of the crazier election fraud conspiracies propagated by lawyer Sidney Powell.The...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Beast

Fox News Host Mark Levin Melts Down at ‘Bonehead’ Matt Gaetz

Longtime Fox News host Mark Levin has a knack for losing his cool at a moment’s notice. And during his Tuesday evening radio show, he did just that, except his ire wasn’t focused on the usual “Marxist” suspects. Instead, Levin tore into Republicans seeking to derail...
The Independent

Trump laments losing Fox News as an ally after network ends daughter-in-law’s contract

Donald Trump lamented losing Fox News as an ally on his Truth Social social media platform after his daughter-in-law was dropped by the network.Lara Trump, the wife of Mr Trump’s son Eric Trump, was let go as a commentator for the network.“Lara Trump was one of the smartest, quickest, nicest, and most professional people on Television. Her delivery, both in terms of presentation and content, was unbelievable—a true natural,” wrote Mr Trump on Truth Social.“Fox News is a much different place now than it was just a short time ago, but the audience loved Lara, her insight and vision—and...
The Independent

Donald Trump failed to disclose $19.8m loan while he was president, report says

Donald Trump did not disclose a $19.8m loan from a South Korean conglomerate with links to North Korea when he was the president, according to a new report.The documents obtained by the New York attorney general showed an unreported liability Mr Trump owed to South Korean company Daewoo, reported Forbes. Mr Trump owed millions of dollars to the company while he was running for the White House in 2016 and paid off the loan just after five months into his presidency, the documents revealed. He did not list the debt as candidates are expected to in their financial disclosure...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

74K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy