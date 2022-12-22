Alex Drueke statement on President Zelenskyy’s address to the U.S. Congress

WASHINGTON ( WIAT ) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Congress Wednesday after meeting with President Biden in the Oval Office.

Alex Drueke, one of the Alabama veterans who was captured and held in captivity in Ukraine for three months , released a statement after Zelenskyy’s visit.

“President Zelenskyy is a smart, effective and fearless leader. He embodies the grit and determination I have personally seen in the Ukrainian people. His passion for freedom and democracy should resonate with every American. They absolutely need the additional artillery and aircraft he spoke about. This aligns with what Ambassador Markarova and others have told me, and with what I saw there myself. America and the rest of the free world must stand firm with Ukraine and invest everything we can to assure their victory against Russia’s aggression. Ukraine will win, they will, but only with our help,” said Drueke.

