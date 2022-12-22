Caroline Ellison, former Alameda chief, and Gary Wang, FTX cofounder, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges and are cooperating with feds

Read full article on original website
Clayton News Daily
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another. Last week, as FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was being extradited to the United States from the Bahamas, two of his former business partners pleaded guilty to multiple charges of fraud and conspiracy.
How a Ponzi Scheme Mastermind Made Millions Off the Most Vulnerable
A con man who ran what the FBI called “the largest Ponzi scheme ever prosecuted in western New York”, and then tried to sell the federal government nonexistent COVID-19 masks during the pandemic, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.“I think you are a con man, the biggest con man I have ever had to deal with in this court,” U.S. District Judge Frank Geraci Jr. told Christopher Parris, 42, at his sentencing on December 19.Parris was convicted of defrauding over 1,000 victims who invested over $100 million as part of the scheme which involved a string of fake...
Migrants in El Paso face uncertainty after Supreme Court allows Title 42 to remain in effect amid legal challenges
The future for migrants waiting in El Paso, Texas, after crossing the US-Mexico border remains uncertain following the Supreme Court's Wednesday decision that allows federal officials to continue expelling migrants before they have received an asylum hearing. "We were hoping for something else," said Rosanni Rodríguez, a Venezuelan migrant, when...
