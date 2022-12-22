ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
73-year-old Longview man rescued from under a bulldozer

By Andrew Foran
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — An elderly Longview man was rescued Wednesday after being trapped under a bulldozer.

According to Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue, the 73-year-old man was replacing rollers on the bulldozer when he suddenly became trapped under the heavy machine.

CCF&R and Longview Fire responded to the scene and managed to rescue the man from beneath the dozer using rescue airbags, heavy stabilizing equipment and manpower, officials say.

'Get inside and stay inside': MultCo officials send warning before arctic weather hits PNW

The man was then flown to a hospital via a Life Flight helicopter, where CCF&R says he was treated for unspecified pelvic injuries.

No one else was injured in the machinery incident.

