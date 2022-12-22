Honeoye Falls celebrates 4th night of Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks the fourth night of Hanukkah, and the celebrations around our area have been going strong. Out in Honeoye Falls, folks took to Mendon Town Hall to celebrate with latkes, donuts, and music.

Rabbi Yitzi Hein has been working on these celebrations around our area. He says amid a year filled with hate, those within the Jewish faith can’t allow darkness to take over.

“We pay enough attention to be safe,” Rabbi Hein said. “But we don’t want to over pay attention because we don’t want to give darkness anymore credit than it needs.”

The night was, of course, complete with the lighting of the menorah. Thursday, a menorah lighting will take place in Fairport at the village hall at 5:30 p.m.

