ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honeoye Falls, NY

Honeoye Falls celebrates 4th night of Hanukkah

By Hailie Higgins
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DT9Xk_0jqtcke100

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Wednesday marks the fourth night of Hanukkah, and the celebrations around our area have been going strong. Out in Honeoye Falls, folks took to Mendon Town Hall to celebrate with latkes, donuts, and music.

Rabbi Yitzi Hein has been working on these celebrations around our area. He says amid a year filled with hate, those within the Jewish faith can’t allow darkness to take over.

“We pay enough attention to be safe,” Rabbi Hein said. “But we don’t want to over pay attention because we don’t want to give darkness anymore credit than it needs.”

The night was, of course, complete with the lighting of the menorah. Thursday, a menorah lighting will take place in Fairport at the village hall at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Town of Brighton gathered to mark the last night of Hanukkah

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sunday marked the final night of Hanukkah as Brighton residents gathered for the lighting of the LED menorah. Rabbi Nechemia Vogel of Brighton said that the biggest thing to take away from the Hanukkah tradition is that there is always a need to spread more light in the world. “There’s a […]
BRIGHTON, NY
News 8 WROC

Golden Apple: Congratulations to Kathy Lee!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Kathy Lee at Mary Cariola Children’s Center is this week’s Golden Apple Award winner! For 37 years, Lee has been working with children who have multiple disabilities. “It’s just such a pleasure working with Kathy and all the students here at Mary Cariola,” said Principal Rachael Griffin. “The joy that they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Power restored at Highland Hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Highland Hospital in Rochester lost power for two hours Tuesday. Officials with URMC say generators kicked in, and there was “no negative patient outcomes” due to the outage. They have referred all other questions to RG&E. News 8 has reached out and is waiting for a response.
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Singer/Guitarist Teagan Ward

Anyone familiar with the live music scene in the Finger Lakes Region knows about original blues/country/folk band Teagan and the Tweeds – and especially front woman Teagan Ward. When Ward isn’t playing guitar and singing with the Tweeds, you can catch her as a solo act, in a duo or with Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Seven Wonders (with fellow Tweed Katy Eberts). When venues open their outdoor performance spaces, Ward plays up to six nights a week in various configurations. When she isn’t performing, she’s writing songs or recording. Ward is in it for the long haul: Music is her life and her passion.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing person alert: 58-year-old Troy Randolph

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Irondequoit Police need your help finding missing 58-year-old Troy Randolph. Police say that Troy, a Rochester resident, was last seen near a restaurant on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit. Troy’s family says they reported him missing on December 10. The family says he’s about 6 feet...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County sends help after Buffalo snow storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Crews from across Monroe County headed toward Buffalo Monday morning, to help with relief efforts in the wake of last week’s deadly winter storm. Six storm emergency fire units from the Chili, Brighton, Henrietta, Gates, Ridge Road, and Lakeshore Fire Departments were sent, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. Each SEFU […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester woman injured in shooting near N. Union Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 24-year-old woman was injured Tuesday in a shooting near North Union Street and Weld Street in Rochester. According to investigators, police were called to the area around 3:05 p.m. The woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with what they said were not life-threatening injuries. Investigators have yet to determine […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Local charity, business make Christmas special despite bad weather

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Since we’re still feeling frigid temperatures from the winter storm, shelters and charities transformed their facilities into warming centers for the homeless. Some businesses also stayed open to help customers make the most of their celebrations.   It wasn’t just about having a place and food on Christmas. Members of Rochester’s […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)

A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester airport navigates Southwest cancellations, increased traffic

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) – Southwest Airlines is experiencing thousands of flight cancellations across the country, which has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Long lines could be seen throughout the day at the Southwest Airlines check-in point at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Tuesday. What’s already a busy time for […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy