Harrisburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area

The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Winter storm conditions in York County

Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

PPL opens warming centers

PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Flooding shuts down two roads in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Columbia emergency housing in cold storm

An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Does PennDOT have enough snowplow drivers?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — In the old days, people with commercial driver's licenses competed fiercely against each other for the opportunity to drive snowplows for PennDOT. Not anymore. "We've not traditionally had this issue," said Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT spokesperson. "Much like any other business out there, we still need employees." This is not to say PennDOT doesn't have enough drivers for most scenarios. "We're OK with our normal number of crews all across the state," Schreffler said. Schreffler spoke to KDKA-TV near Harrisburg, where people – including PennDOT people – woke up Thursday to a surprise. "We were expecting maybe a little slush at the...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters

Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video: Snow-covered campus at Elizabethtown College

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Thursday's snow made for a beautiful picture at Elizabethtown College. A uLocal member shared some drone video of the snow-covered campus. You can watch that in the video player above. Share your photos and videos with WGAL. We have several ways you can show us the...
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA

