Very cold Christmas Eve ahead for the Harrisburg area
The Harrisburg area is under a wind chill advisory until 1 p.m. Saturday because of extreme cold. The National Weather Service issues the advisory when the wind chill could be life threatening if action is not taken. The wind chill advisory is for Dauphin, Lebanon, Cumberland, Adams, York and Lancaster...
WGAL
Snow making travel difficult in some parts of south-central Pennsylvania, PennDOT reduces more speed limits
There are some problems on the roads Thursday morning in south-central Pennsylvania as winter weather moves through the area. There are numerous problem spots across the Susquehanna Valley, particularly in western counties such as Adams and Franklin. PennDOT has enacted 45 mph speed limit reductions on the following roads:. I-83...
WGAL
Winter storm conditions in York County
Wind damage has been reported in York County. With powerful wind gusts that were making the traffic signals sway. PennDOT has been dealing with wind issues all day across the Susquehanna Valley. It was not just trees that were being flung threw the air, but in Adams County PennDOT message...
WGAL
PPL opens warming centers
PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
Hersheypark Christmas Candylane closing for multiple days due to extreme weather
Due to dangerously cold temperatures and wind in the forecast, Hersheypark Christmas Candylane announced it will be closed over the next several days. On a Facebook post the park said effective Dec. 22 it is shut down through the weekend for the safety of guests and employees. It will reopen on Dec. 26. (The park is always closed on Dec. 25 for Christmas.)
local21news.com
Thousands without power as winter weather moves through Central PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Power outages are being reported on Friday as winds are picking up and winter weather has hit Central Pennsylvania. Met-Ed and PPL are reporting numerous outages across the region. As of 6:30p.m. on Friday, Met-Ed is reporting that more than 32,000 people across PA have...
WGAL
Free and discounted parking, New Year’s celebrations, and trash collection in Harrisburg
It’s a little gift for people living, working, and visiting the City of Harrisburg around Christmas this year. Park Harrisburg, with the support of Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration, will offer free parking on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26. No tickets will be given...
WGAL
Flooding shuts down two roads in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Flooding has shut down two roads in York County as an arctic front blows into south-central Pennsylvania. The following two roads are closed due to flooding:. Conewago Creek Road is shut down in both directions between Bowers Bridge Road and PA 181, George Street Ext.
WGAL
Columbia emergency housing in cold storm
An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
Does PennDOT have enough snowplow drivers?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — In the old days, people with commercial driver's licenses competed fiercely against each other for the opportunity to drive snowplows for PennDOT. Not anymore. "We've not traditionally had this issue," said Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT spokesperson. "Much like any other business out there, we still need employees." This is not to say PennDOT doesn't have enough drivers for most scenarios. "We're OK with our normal number of crews all across the state," Schreffler said. Schreffler spoke to KDKA-TV near Harrisburg, where people – including PennDOT people – woke up Thursday to a surprise. "We were expecting maybe a little slush at the...
Bitter cold, strong winds, icy roads in central Pa. could make travel dangerous: forecasters
Travel could be difficult over the next two days as snow and rain fall, temperatures plummet and winds gust up to 40 mph, forecasters said. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday and Friday, warning of potentially dangerous travel conditions. The outlook is in effect for the following counties: Union, Snyder, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia, Dauphin, Schuylkill, Lebanon, York and Lancaster.
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
WGAL
Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County
FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
Christmas Day 2022 is a Sunday. Will I get mail on Monday? Will the liquor store be open?
Christmas Day 2022 falls on a Sunday - a day when most government services are closed year-round. That means the holiday will be “observed” by many on Monday, Dec. 26. The best plan, however, if you want to conduct business the day after Christmas, is to call first. This listing assumes everything listed is closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25.
phillyvoice.com
Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores
A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Drivers advised to avoid Dauphin County intersection following water main break
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to Middletown Borough Police Department, a water main break is causing icy roadway conditions for drivers. Motorists have been advised to avoid the area of Spruce Street between Hillside and Beachwood roads. A large water main break is covering the road with water, which...
WGAL
Drone video: Snow-covered campus at Elizabethtown College
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Thursday's snow made for a beautiful picture at Elizabethtown College. A uLocal member shared some drone video of the snow-covered campus. You can watch that in the video player above. Share your photos and videos with WGAL. We have several ways you can show us the...
local21news.com
Roof fire engulfs home and displaces family in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One family is left without a home after officials say a roof fire had destroyed their home. According to Lower Swatara Fire Department, crews were at the scene on Saturday at around 1 a.m. on the 2000 block of River Rd. Londonderry Fire Company,...
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
