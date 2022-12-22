ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Knicks can’t stop Pascal Siakam, Raptors as win streak comes to an end

By Zach Braziller
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Julius Randle was underneath the basket with the ball in his hands. But instead of slicing the Knicks’ four-point deficit to two with what seemed like a gimme layup and 45 seconds remaining, the ball went skidding past the rim.

“It just slipped,” Randle said.

So did the Knicks’ chances of extending their NBA-leading win streak to nine.

It was symbolic of the night for Randle and his teammates. They were in position, but they couldn’t finish off the previously skidding Raptors. Toronto snapped a six-game losing streak behind a brilliant, career-best 52-point performance from Pascal Siakam and a mostly mistake-free night, handing the Knicks their first loss since the first Saturday of December, 113-106, at a disappointed Garden Wednesday night.

The Knicks (18-14), most notably standout point guard Jalen Brunson , were not sharp. They were outworked most of the evening, beaten soundly on the offensive glass, 16-9. They had a minus-12 turnover differential and were outscored 12-4 over the final 3:21 after briefly taking the lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16mkTb_0jqtcMeh00
Pascal Siakam poured in 52 to help the Raptors end the Knicks’ eight-game win streak.
Getty Images

“Just given the way I played, I feel terrible,” said the ever-accountable Brunson, who committed five of the Knicks’ 17 turnovers and managed just seven points on 3-of-14 shooting. “It’s unacceptable on my part.”

Randle and RJ Barrett each scored 30 for the Knicks, who were without Quentin Grimes (sprained right ankle). Immanuel Quickley filled in well for him, scoring 20 points and hitting six 3-pointers. Down almost the entire way, and by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, the Knicks briefly went ahead on a Barrett slam with 3:21 to go.

They had a chance to extend the lead, but Quickley traveled and the Raptors (14-18) got three offensive rebounds on the other end, leading to two of Siakam’s 16 made free throws in 18 attempts. Fred VanVleet (28 points) then hit a 3-pointer in transition, extending the lead to four with 1:35 left.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hry48_0jqtcMeh00
Julius Randle reacts to a call from the official during the Knicks’ defeat.
NY POST Photo/Robert Sabo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=443B5g_0jqtcMeh00
Mitchell Robinson slams one home during the Knicks’ loss to the Raptors.
NY POST Photo/Robert Sabo

“They came out desperate tonight for sure,” Barrett said.

Referring specifically to the Raptors’ ability to force turnovers and crash the offensive glass, Randle said: “I put it on us. We knew it coming in and we just didn’t execute, so that’s on us. That’s on the players, on the team.”

During the win streak, the Knicks relied heavily on their improved defense, holding five different opponents under 100 points. Siakam had more than half of that on his own, having his way with every defender the Knicks threw at him, from Randle to centers Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims. He got hot early, scoring 26 points by halftime, and never really cooled off.

“He’s a heck of a player,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I thought we were too spread out in the first half. The guy can make shots, but the free throws, I wanna take a look at that, see what we can do better there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BJwzF_0jqtcMeh00
RJ Barrett drives to the basket during the Knicks’ loss.
NY POST Photo/Robert Sabo

There was disappointment that the winning streak came to a close, but optimism over what the Knicks accomplished, a belief that those eight straight wins showed the team’s potential. Even on a night when so much went wrong, from Grimes’ absence to the turnovers and the issues on the defensive glass, the Knicks were right there in the end. Now, they want to start a new streak.

“We learned what we’re capable of,” Brunson said. “We just have to keep going.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young

All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideTheHeat

Could Trae Young Possibly Requesting A Trade Be Blueprint For Miami Heat's Next Move?

Two years ago, the Atlanta Hawks were in the Eastern Conference finals and on the verge of becoming a championship contender. Now, they are possibly on the way to losing their best player and beginning a rebuilding process that some are urging the Miami Heat to do the same. According to Bleacher Report, Hawks guard Trae Young may request a trade if the team isn't competitive the remainder of the season. Last year the Hawks lost to the Heat in the first round of the playoffs and are No. 8 in the conference standings at 16-16.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins: We 'Can't Trust' 2 NBA Stars

The super-team setup in Brooklyn has been an all-around failure over the last few seasons. Despite championship-level expectations, the uber-talented Nets have failed to make it past the second-round. This lack of success can be attributed to a glaring lack of availability and consistency from the organization's two superstars: Kevin...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Draymond Green thinks Warriors are ‘very fragile’ after horrendous road trip

Draymond Green sees the Warriors as “very fragile” after a rough patch of losses on the road. The Golden State defensive star saw the Warriors trudge through a 1-5 road trip, one which included two blowout losses against the Knicks and Nets. The defending champions are currently 11th in the Western Conference with a 15-18 record – and they’re 3-16 while playing away. “It’s not something that’s going to be fixed with the snap of a finger,” Green said to reporters Friday. “You’ve got to work through these issues to get that confidence. It’s just not showing up.” Golden State is currently playing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell took swipe at Raptors after Friday's game

The Toronto Raptors continue to be rather unpopular with opponents. The Raptors took down the Cavaliers in Cleveland on Friday night, winning 118-107. They snapped a five-game winning streak by the Cavs and held star player Donovan Mitchell to 12 points on a 4-for-16 shooting stinker. After the game, Mitchell...
Yardbarker

Work ethic concerns emerging with one young Raptors player?

The Toronto Raptors may have concerns beyond just their 15-18 record. Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported this week that Raptors forward Scottie Barnes raised eyebrows within the organization over the summer by “flit[ting] in and out of team runs in both Las Vegas and Los Angeles.” In other words, Barnes did not consistently participate in off-season pickup games with teammates. Smith also says that Barnes failed to add something new to his game over the summer as many Raptors have done in the past.
ClutchPoints

Knicks star Julius Randle reacts to Jalen Brunson missing free throws that lost game vs. Bulls

Jalen Brunson had a chance to close out the game for the New York Knicks on Friday night. He was sent to the line with just six seconds remaining in the contest and his team up by one point. Sadly, Brunson ended up missing both free throws only to see Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan sink a game-winning buzzer-beater on the opposite end. The Bulls came out on top in a thriller, 118-117.
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Knicks aren’t letting Raptors loss derail their progress

It was a disappointed, but not defeated, locker room. The Knicks’ eight-game winning streak had just been snapped by the underachieving Raptors. While the team’s first loss since Dec. 3 was being dissected, players were already looking ahead to Friday night. Moments after the bitter defeat, they were eager to put it behind them and shift their focus to the Bulls. “We took a step back tonight, I took a step back tonight,” Jalen Brunson said after one of his worst performances as a Knick — a forgettable seven-point, five-turnover showing he felt led to his team’s downfall Wednesday. “We can’t take...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip

The Indiana Pacers may be preparing to make a long-term deal with a player that has frequently come up in trade rumors. The Pacers have opened preliminary talks with center Myles Turner about a contract extension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Pacers have cap space to spare and can renegotiate Turner’s current... The post Report: Pacers open contract talks with rumored trade chip appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Knicks, Quentin Grimes Hit a Painful, Telling Landmark

New York Knicks fans have gotten almost everything on their Christmas list as their team engages in a holiday homestand that concludes on Dec. 25 itself. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have lived up to the nine-figure billing on their respective contracts, the team embarked on an eight-game winning streak, there are stocking-stuffers left and right thanks to the plethora of draft picks earned over the summer, and the Knicks are in relatively safe ground when it comes to the premature NBA playoff picture: entering Friday's visit from the Chicago Bulls (7:30 p.m. ET, MSG), the Knicks are 4.5 games up on the postseason outliers and, in fact, hold the last of the Eastern Conference's six automatic playoff spots.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
126K+
Followers
69K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy