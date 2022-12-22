Read full article on original website
Columbia emergency housing in cold storm
An emergency shelter opened at the Columbia Homeless Shelter in Lancaster County because of the cold. The temporary emergency shelter will be open until 8 a.m. Tuesday morning at the shelter at 291 South Fourth St. This shelter is only for adults. In addition, the Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment...
Man dies at Dauphin County prison
Officials say a 63-year-old man incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison died Saturday morning. They say Richard A. Carter, had a medical emergency shortly after midnight, prompting prison and medical staff to respond and administer life-sustaining treatment, including CPR and an AED. Carter was pronounced dead Saturday at 12:54 a.m. The...
PPL opens warming centers
PPL Electric is opening warming centers in Central Pennsylvania. These warming centers will offer heat, outlets to charge devices (bring your own charging blocks and cords), hot coffee and water for any customer who loses power during the storm. Centers will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, from 7 a.m....
Derry Township police looking for missing man
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Derry Township, Dauphin County, are looking for a missing man. Police said Glenn Lavare Bland, 44, is 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He has a shaved head and brown eyes. Bland was last known to be driving a 2022 black Dodge Ram...
Free and discounted parking, New Year’s celebrations, and trash collection in Harrisburg
It’s a little gift for people living, working, and visiting the City of Harrisburg around Christmas this year. Park Harrisburg, with the support of Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration, will offer free parking on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Monday, Dec. 26. No tickets will be given...
Fire destroys home in Dauphin County
PENBROOK, Pa. — Residents of a home in Dauphin County are displaced after a fire hit on Thursday night. The fire happened on the 2000 block of Hoffer Street in Penbrook just after 8 p.m. According to emergency dispatch, no injuries were reported but the Red Cross has been...
Factory whistle concert
A Christmas tradition continues in York. The factory whistle concert is Saturday night. The whistle will play traditional Christmas music. It's known as the worlds loudest music, played without amplification from a non-musical instrument. The annual concert begins just after midnight, at 12:15 a.m. Sunday, at 240 Arch St. in...
Lancaster County man arrested for wife's 1984 death
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged in the death of his wife, who was last seen alive more than 38 years ago. On Thursday morning, Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced that homicide charges had been filed against 67-year-old Jere Bagenstose in his wife's 1984 death.
York police commissioner says 2023 will be safer in the city
YORK, Pa. — York police commissioner says 2023 will be safer in the city. The new year is only a week away and York police commissioner Michael Muldrow says more police are coming. "We say to the community to hold on, we got your back. This is your town,...
Woman killed in house fire in Jackson Township, York County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — One person was killed in a house fire Thursday night in York County. The fire happened around 8:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township, which is near Spring Grove. Dozens of crews responded. The York County Coroner's Office identified...
Crews respond to house fire in Lancaster County
EAST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Lancaster County. The fire happened around 4 a.m. at a home on the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township. WGAL has a crew at the scene. It appears the fire...
Police officers rescue woman from sinking vehicle in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police officer jumped into a cold pond to rescue a woman in a sinking vehicle Thursday night in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Body cameras captured the rescue from multiple perspectives. Manheim Township police shared two views of the rescue, one from on shore and another first-person perspective from an officer who jumped in. Both videos are posted on this page.
Coroner called to scene of Lancaster County crash
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a fatal crash in Lancaster County. The crash occurred just after 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Cains Road and Lime Quarry Road in Salisbury Township. The coroner has been called to the crash.
Overnight house fire in York County
SHREWSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire in York County early Saturday morning. Officials say the fire was reported just after 1 a.m. in the 17000 block of Whaltimyer Road in Shrewsbury Township. Fire crews fought the fire in a temperature of 2 degrees with a -12...
Police investigating shooting in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday evening. According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of St. Joseph St at 7:46 p.m. Police confirm one person was shot in the incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital for...
Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
Crash cleared on I-83 in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash caused some problems on I-83 in Dauphin County Friday morning. One lane of southbound I-83 was closed at Exit 43, Paxton Street. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download...
Mifflin County man accused of kidnapping woman, then killing her at boat launch
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Mifflin County man is charged with kidnapping and killing a woman. Michael Kennedy, 44, of Yeagertown, is accused of shooting Paige Kibeat, 25, at a boat launch in Bratton Township. Court documents say the shooting happened on Dec. 15, and Kibeat's body was found...
Lancaster County District Attorney's Office holds news conference
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office will hold a news conference on Thursday. Officials would only say the news conference is to announce developments in an ongoing investigation. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. WGAL will be there to bring you the latest online and on...
Woman's body found in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating after a woman's body was found in Harrisburg. Police responded to the Sunken Garden along the 1200 block of North Front Street, where the body was found. According to police, the cause of death has not yet been determined, but the incident is...
