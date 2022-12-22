Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Defiance grinds out close victory over Toledo St. Francis de Sales
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Defiance passed in a 41-33 victory at Toledo St. Francis de Sales' expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Defiance faced off against Findlay and Toledo St. Francis de Sales took on Fremont...
richlandsource.com
Milford Center Fairbanks collects victory over Richwood North Union
Milford Center Fairbanks charged Richwood North Union and collected a 45-34 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Richwood North Union and Milford Center Fairbanks faced off on December 20, 2021 at Richwood North Union High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
St. Marys ends the party for Maria Stein Marion Local
St. Marys trucked Maria Stein Marion Local on the road to a 46-35 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. St. Marys drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Maria Stein Marion Local after the first quarter.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Africentric dominates Liberty Township Lakota East
Columbus Africentric raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 78-57 win over Liberty Township Lakota East at Liberty Township Lakota East High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, Liberty Township Lakota East faced off against West...
richlandsource.com
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
New Albany outlasts Westerville North in topsy-turvy battle
Saddled up and ready to go, New Albany spurred past Westerville North 58-40 in Ohio girls basketball action on December 22. The last time New Albany and Westerville North played in a 55-54 game on January 30, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek
Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Too wild to tame: Columbus Bishop Watterson topples Logan
Columbus Bishop Watterson notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Logan 39-22 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 22. Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Logan faced off on December 1, 2021 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Complete command: Lewis Center Olentangy dominates Marion Harding in convincing showing
Lewis Center Olentangy put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Marion Harding for a 66-31 victory in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. In recent action on December 9, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Thomas Worthington and Marion Harding took on Bellville Clear Fork on December 17 at Bellville Clear Fork High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County can't hang with The Plains Athens
The Plains Athens pushed past McArthur Vinton County for a 56-37 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens squared off with January 31, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State Remained Focused On Maine As Upsets Swirled Around College Basketball
On Wednesday afternoon, college basketball’s biggest upset — based on point spread — in at least 30 years occurred. Iowa, a 32-point favorite, was stunned at home by 3-9 Eastern Illinois — a team that Ohio State vanquished 65-43 on Nov. 16 — 92-83, sending shockwaves across the college basketball world. The Hawkeyes’ loss was indicative of a trend swirling around college basketball, as several other Power Six programs fell in buy games — including Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Oregon — on Tuesday.
richlandsource.com
Carey responds to adversity to stop Bucyrus
Bucyrus tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Carey rebounded for a 48-33 victory on Thursday in Ohio girls basketball on December 22. The last time Carey and Bucyrus played in a 63-39 game on December 21, 2021. We covered the...
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Mt. Gilead weathers scare to dispatch Galion
Mt. Gilead walked the high-wire before edging Galion 75-66 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. Galion showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 15-11 advantage over Mt. Gilead as the first quarter ended.
kcfmradio.com
Beavers Free Throw Win; Duck Women Fall to Ohio St.; Nix Staying in Duck Uniform
The Oregon State Beavers had a tight game against Denver last night at Gill coliseum. The Beavers shot poorly from the field but made up for it on the free throw line making 19 of 24. Foul trouble ultimately lost Denver the game with the Beavers only shooting under 35 percent from inside the arc and 26.7 percent from the 3 point range. Glenn Taylor Jr. was the leading scorer for the Beavers with 12.
How the Big Ten has fared in the College Football Playoff
For the first time in nine years of the College Football Playoff, two Big Ten teams have made the four-team field. No. 2 Michigan (13-0) will face No. 3 TCU (12-1) in the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. Dec. 31, while No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) will meet No. 1 Georgia (13-0) in the Peach Bowl.
MLive.com
CFB Playoff predictions: Georgia vs. Ohio State picks and odds
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College Football Playoff is nearly upon us and the matchup between Georgia and Ohio State features a couple of teams that got...
