Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CMT
Promising Artist Brandon Ratcliff Releases “Drove Me Country,” The Final Music Video In His Reflective Series
Brandon Ratcliff is a natural behind a microphone. It runs heavily through his veins. The budding singer-songwriter was born into fame, as he’s the son of Suzanne Cox – a vocalist and mandolin player in the GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass band, The Cox Family. From an early age, Ratcliff...
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
'The Voice': Brayden Lape Performs Sentimental Kane Brown Cover
The Voice is officially down to the Top 10 this week, and the contestants gave their best performances on Monday night (Nov. 28) in a bid to see their name in the Top 7 of the competition. Fan favorite and Team Blake Shelton member Brayden Lape leaned into his country...
Megan Moroney Teases Clip Of New Song “Georgia Girl,” Says Debut Record Is On The Way
New Megan Moroney music seems to be on the horizon. Megan put up a clip of a demo on Instagram titled “Georgia Girl,” and I’m sensing a mild theme here with southern states after her release of “Tennessee Orange.”. In the Instagram caption, the up-and-coming artist...
Comments / 0