KFVS12
Sen. Blunt announces 2 southeast Mo. organizations receive federal funding
MISSOURI. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri university and an education center were each awarded federal funding recently. According to a release from U.S. Senator Roy Blunt’s office, Southeast Missouri State University Health Sciences Building was awarded $10 million for facilities and equipment in the building. The Fisher Delta Research,...
$18.4 million secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects
ST. LOUIS – More than $18.4 million has been secured for upcoming St. Louis community projects. Missouri U.S. Congresswoman Cori Bush helped secure funding through a 2023 government package. The funds are intended to address a variety of community needs, like housing, violence prevention, economic development, public health, substance use treatment, and youth engagement.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Federal Funding Bill Contains $45M for New Active Transportation Program
The massive new federal funding bill making its way through Washington includes $45 million in much-needed funds for active transportation projects — but it’s still a tiny fraction of what American communities actually need. As part of the $1.7-trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act released Tuesday, the House Appropriations Committee...
