Lower Saucon Township Police said Wednesday that they are investigating another burglary; at least the sixth to occur in the township within the last couple of months. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the latest burglary occurred Dec. 16 between 2:15 and 10:31 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Pleasant View Road.

LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO