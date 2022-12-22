ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Carbon County man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Lehigh Township, chief says

UPDATE: Driver identified in Route 145 crash, died of his injuries, coroner says. The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
abc27.com

CLEARED: Accident closes all lanes of traffic on I-76 west

BERKS COUNTY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, an accident that occurred on I-76 west between Morgantown and Reading has closed all lanes of traffic. The accident has currently shut down all lanes of traffic on the turnpike. 511PA is warning drivers to expect delays due to the closure.
MORGANTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man killed in crash

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County

CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
eastoncourier.news

Police Report Road Closings Due to Storm

There are downed trees and wires in Easton resulting in road closures in the following areas: Route 136 at Old Sow Road, the vicinity of 25 Bayberry Lane at Valley Road, Rock House Road, North Park Avenue, Maple Road, Silver Hill Road and Bibbins Road. Police Chief Richard Doyle reported...
EASTON, PA
WOLF

Over 100 disabled vehicles, accidents reported in Luzerne Co.

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are urging drivers to avoid the roads today, as at least 100 disabled vehicles and accidents have been reported throughout the county. If you do not have snow tires or 4x4/AWD these driving conditions are not for you. Additionally, those with 4x4/AWD...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania

Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)

EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Lower Saucon Township Police Investigating Dec. 16 Burglary

Lower Saucon Township Police said Wednesday that they are investigating another burglary; at least the sixth to occur in the township within the last couple of months. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the latest burglary occurred Dec. 16 between 2:15 and 10:31 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Pleasant View Road.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)

UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
