Related
Carbon County man dies after 2-vehicle crash in Lehigh Township, chief says
UPDATE: Driver identified in Route 145 crash, died of his injuries, coroner says. The fatal crash Thursday night in Lehigh Township involved two vehicles, police report. The crash in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive happened just before 9:15 p.m. near East Valley Drive when a northbound silver Saturn collided with a southbound Chevrolet Traverse, Chief Scott M. Fogel said in an email.
Driver identified in Route 145 crash, died from multiple injuries, coroner says
The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Route 145 was identified as 63-year-old Gregory Allen Mertz, according to the Northampton County coroner. Mertz, of Palmerton, Carbon County, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Lehigh Township, Coroner Zachary Lysek said late Friday afternoon. Mertz...
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
abc27.com
CLEARED: Accident closes all lanes of traffic on I-76 west
BERKS COUNTY, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, an accident that occurred on I-76 west between Morgantown and Reading has closed all lanes of traffic. The accident has currently shut down all lanes of traffic on the turnpike. 511PA is warning drivers to expect delays due to the closure.
Coroner’s office called after SUV crashes into home
The Northampton County Coroner’s Office was called Thursday night after an SUV crashed into a home in the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Lehigh Township, authorities say. The coroner’s office only responds to investigations of deaths. The wreck was reported at 9:13 p.m., a county emergency dispatch...
Carbon County man killed in crash
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
WGAL
Two people killed in head-on crash in Lancaster County
CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a head-on crash Thursday afternoon in Lancaster County. Pennsylvania State Police said the fatal crash happened on the 6800 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Caernarvon Township around 3:15 p.m. Police said A 202 Jeep Renegade was driving east on...
3 People Hospitalized After Home Explodes In Lancaster County: Authorities
Three people, including a child, have been hospitalized following an explosion in Lancaster County on Friday morning, authorities say. A leaking propane tank caused an explosion which sparked a house fire in the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township on Dec. 23 around 4 a.m. Four...
eastoncourier.news
Police Report Road Closings Due to Storm
There are downed trees and wires in Easton resulting in road closures in the following areas: Route 136 at Old Sow Road, the vicinity of 25 Bayberry Lane at Valley Road, Rock House Road, North Park Avenue, Maple Road, Silver Hill Road and Bibbins Road. Police Chief Richard Doyle reported...
Woman using a walker dies after being struck by car in front of Pa. hospital
Tragedy struck this holiday season in Abington Township, Montgomery County, as a deadly crash claimed the life of a woman who was using a walker. Now, police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash, according to 6ABC. It all happened in front of Jefferson Abbington Hospital early Friday morning where...
WOLF
Over 100 disabled vehicles, accidents reported in Luzerne Co.
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are urging drivers to avoid the roads today, as at least 100 disabled vehicles and accidents have been reported throughout the county. If you do not have snow tires or 4x4/AWD these driving conditions are not for you. Additionally, those with 4x4/AWD...
Man shot in Allentown, investigation underway, police say
A man was shot Thursday night in Allentown, city police report. The gunfire was reported about 8:15 p.m. in the area of Eighth and Gordon streets, Capt. Alicia Conjour said. The man’s wound is not life-threatening, Conjour said. The man was take to area area hospital, she added. Detectives...
Cumru Township Police Are Looking for Bank Robbery Suspects in Berks County, Pennsylvania
Police are hoping that witnesses will step forward to identify the pair. Surveillance footage of the bank robbers in Cumru TownshipPhoto byWFMZ-TV At about 8:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Members First Federal Credit Union in the 500 block of E. Lancaster Avenue called the Cumru Township Police Department to report a bank robbery at their location.
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
sauconsource.com
Lower Saucon Township Police Investigating Dec. 16 Burglary
Lower Saucon Township Police said Wednesday that they are investigating another burglary; at least the sixth to occur in the township within the last couple of months. In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the latest burglary occurred Dec. 16 between 2:15 and 10:31 p.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Pleasant View Road.
Speed, road restrictions lifted in Pa. as winter storm moves through into N.J. (UPDATE)
UPDATE: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation about 3 p.m. Friday said it had lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restriction announced earlier in the day for a region encompassing the Lehigh Valley. PennDOT said it would continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.
abc27.com
Police looking for missing endangered person in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Darby Township Police Department is searching for a 76-year-old man who may be at special risk or harm. Thomas Cortellessa Jr. was seen driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla that has a PA Registration JJL-3807. Cortellessa Jr. was last seen in the...
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
Police Seek Help Identifying Victim Struck By Train In Montgomery County
Police in Montgomery County are asking for the public's help in identifying him, after he was struck by a train behind Wissahickon Avenue in Upper Gwynedd Township. Authorities say the accident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition as of Friday, Dec. 23.
