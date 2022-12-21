ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

don't like me don't care
2d ago

let me guess, idiots that live in the cities made more decisions that don't have to deal with these menaces!! is the population too low in the 612/651 area?? they're not killing your cattle or other animals? stalking you while you're in the woods? working and enjoying nature. they're not in your yards? and I have pics proving they've been right outside my outside my door!

MIX 94.9

What Do Evergreen Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake Mean?

Imagine this, it's winter and you are heading out onto the lake, maybe you are driving your car/truck with a fish house in tow, maybe you are snowmobiling across to get to a friend or to hit up a nearby trail, and all of a sudden you spot some evergreen branches out on the ice. If you spot these branches you should be alert as it more than likely wasn't someone tossing out their Christmas tree. The branches are often left near open water holes from dark-house fish spearing!
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022

This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium

Minnesota renters didn’t report a surge of ‘informal evictions’ during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the University of Minnesota released on Thursday. The findings suggest landlords largely adhered to both the spirit and letter of the law while the eviction moratorium was in effect. At the beginning of the pandemic in […] The post Study: Minnesota renters didn’t report surge of ‘informal evictions’ during moratorium appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Gov. Walz selects central Minnesota man for his cabinet

(St. Paul, MN)--Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is filling out his cabinet, appointing six new commissioners yesterday. Former St. Cloud school district Superintendent Willie Jett was named education commissioner. Assistant commissioner of the Health Department's Health Equity Bureau Brooke Cunningham is taking over as health commissioner. Law enforcement veteran Bob Jacobson will head up the Department of Public Safety. Former DFL state Representative Paul Marquart will be the new revenue commissioner. Nicole Blissenbach will permanently lead the Department of Labor and Industry after serving as temporary commissioner. Ida Rukavina was named commissioner of the Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota

From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Stages Of A True ‘Minnesota Goodbye’, America’s Longest Farewell Ritual

Given that I am a Minnesota transplant, having grown up in Southern Wisconsin, there were many things that I have learned over the years about this great state and its people. They're hard working, salt of the earth types who are proud of their heritage and their hometowns. They're always willing to lend a helping hand even to a complete stranger. The weather is always a main topic of conversation and usually some reference to one of the major sports teams comes up and how disappointed they are at this particular season.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

Arvig Awarded Grants to Expand Internet Access in 5 Minnesota Counties

PERHAM (KDLM) – Arvig has been awarded six grants from the State of Minnesota’s Border-to-Border Broadband program which it will invest in fiber infrastructure projects during the next three years to expand and improve high-speed internet access in five counties in Minnesota. Arvig’s Border-to-Border grant awards, totalling $8.7...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Icehouse invention turning heads on Minnesota lakes

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — In a state known for our many lakes, it's safe to say Minnesotans know a thing or two about ice fishing. Minnesota native and ice-fishing enthusiast Tom Roering invented a machine to make ice fishing easier and safer. Tom calls it the Wilcraft. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
B105

People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names

I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
MINNESOTA STATE

