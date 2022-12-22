Read full article on original website
Weatherford Police: Officers shoot and kill driver of suspected stolen vehicle after chase ends with gunshots
WEATHERFORD, Texas — A person suspected of driving a stolen vehicle was shot and killed by Weatherford police after firing at officers on Saturday, officials said. According to a statement from the Weatherford Police Department, officers were dispatched to York Avenue at 8:08 a.m. to a call about a reported stolen vehicle out of Georgia.
fox4news.com
23-year-old arrested after hours-long standoff with North Richland Hills police
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - A 23-year-old North Richland Hills man is facing charges after a domestic incident led to an hours-long standoff with police. Darren Prany was charged with injury to an elderly person after the incident on Jerrell Street Wednesday. A call to police was made around 11:30...
Fort Worth police arrest man at Hulen Mall after he reportedly chased after woman while holding a gun
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police on Saturday evening were investigating at Hulen Mall after a woman reportedly told police someone was trying to shoot her, but no shooting or injuries were confirmed. Police responded to the incident Saturday afternoon at the mall, which is located at Hulen...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting – 2934 Main Street
On December 23, 2022, at approximately 9:13 PM, officers were dispatched to a call for police at 2934 Main Street. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital...
dpdbeat.com
Dallas Police Working to Identify Aggravated Robbery Suspect
Dallas Police Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured suspect involved in an aggravated robbery on December 20, 2022, in the 12300 block of Hillcrest Road. Anyone with information about the crime or who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective...
dpdbeat.com
Shooting on Amanda Lane
9:40 pm, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at 11333 Amanda Lane. Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old male shot in the leg. Dallas Fire Rescue took the victim to a local hospital where he was treated and released. The preliminary investigation determined the victim was shot by an...
inforney.com
Two killed, one critically injured in overnight crash on U.S. Highway 80
ELMO, Texas — Two people were killed and another critically injured in an overnight crash in northeastern Kaufman County. Around 11:30 p.m., on December 23, 2022, emergency services including the Elmo Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Careflite responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Ham's Orchards, approximately two miles west of Elmo, Texas.
fox4news.com
Early morning crash on I-20 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a crash on I-20 that left one person dead and another person in critical condition early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in Southeast Oak Cliff, and involved three vehicles. Some eastbound lanes had to be closed near Houston School Road.
Man killed in possible road rage shooting, Mesquite police say
MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite Police are searching for a person or vehicles involved in a possible road rage shooting death that happened early Sunday morning. Police said the shooting happened sometime between 3:15 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 18 in the 5100 block of Samuell Boulevard. Police said...
Driver dies in crash after running stop sign in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died following a car crash in Arlington Wednesday morning.At approximately 7:57 a.m. Dec. 21, Arlington police responded to a car crash on the 400th block of N. Oak Street at W. North Street.Investigators determined a Mercedes Metris van was traveling westbound through the intersection on North Street when a Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound ran a stop sign and struck its side.Witnesses told officers that the window of the Malibu was "partially obscured" as the driver ran the sign.The driver of the Malibu was injured upon impact and was pronounced dead at the scene. They have since been identified as 29-year-old Kristian E. Alvarado.The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in Fort Worth hit-and-run that killed waitress
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 27-year-old waitress. 23-year-old Ajdin Dervisevic was arrested on Dec. 20 on a warrant issued for accident involving serious bodily injury or death. In the early morning hours of Dec. 4...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police arrest two for alleged human smuggling
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police say they have arrested two people they say were a part of a human smuggling operation. 35-year-old Carlos Plata Ibarra and 33-year-old Gonzalo Ramirez were placed under arrest. Both have been charged with Smuggling of Persons. Fort Worth police did not release many...
kurv.com
Three Fort Worth Officers Fired After Arrests
The Fort Worth Police Department is firing three officers that were arrested this year. Detective Bryan Lafaurie is charged with burglary for allegedly forcing his way into a home with a gun, while Officer Derek Maly was arrested last month for a domestic violence incident. Officer Darrell Coker is accused...
Baby Jesus stolen from Texas nativity scene is returned, police say suspects identified
In a Christmas miracle, a baby Jesus stolen from a nativity scene in Fort Worth, Texas, was returned days after a man was seen swiping the figure from its manger, police said.
More charges for the man accused of killing a Wise County 7 year old
Wise county jail records show that 31 year old Tanner Horner, who is already being held on capital murder of a person under 10 and aggravated kidnapping charges, is now facing three counts of sexual assault of a child.
Car chase ends with guns drawn in Bedford
A high speed chase winding through parts of North Texas has finally come to an end. For the last half hour… the suspect has been in and out of Grand Prairie, Mansfield and in the Bedford area.
Three Fort Worth police officers terminated over separate incidents
FORT WORTH, Texas — Three Fort Worth police officers have been terminated for separate incidents following administrative investigations, the department announced Wednesday. The officers were terminated last week. "The Fort Worth Police Department holds its officers to a high standard both on and off-duty, and does not tolerate criminal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 30 in Downtown Dallas
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas were closed for several hours Thursday due to a fatal crash. According to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office, a major crash took place at about 7 a.m. along I-30 underneath Interstate 45 involving two vehicles and a flatbed trailer carrying concrete.
dallasexpress.com
Five Teens Shot at Dallas Convenience Store
Dallas Police are searching for a suspect who shot five people at a 7-Eleven Friday night. Officers responded to the shooting call that occurred just after 9 p.m., police said. The shooting happened near the intersection of John West Road and La Prada Drive. Officers found five minors wounded from...
Parents of Sex-Trafficking Victim Who Was Snatched at Mavs Game Fume at Officials
The family of a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at a Dallas Mavericks game and victimized in a sex-trafficking scheme in April are still furious with how they say stadium authorities and local officials botched the investigation. According to surveillance footage witnessed by the family, their daughter circled the Mavs stadium with unknown men, passing multiple security guards—even after her father, Kyle Morris, reported her missing. “I guess I am confused and frustrated as to why they didn't report that to all the security personnel,” Morris told KHOU 11. "I knew exactly what she was saying. I told them what she was wearing. She walked past several security personnel.” Authorities ultimately found the girl 11 days later in a hotel in Oklahoma City, after days of assault, drugging and abuse. But it would take officials another eight months to identify some persons of interest in the case, despite the child’s lucid memory. “There is some frustration and anger at those officers, particularly the one that sent me home that night,” Morris added.Read it at KHOU 11
