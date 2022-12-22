Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
Henninger jumps out early, knocks off Fayetteville-Manlius in girls basketball (57 photos)
Henninger and Fayetteville-Manlius were engaged in a solid contest Thursday evening. The teams kept in close contact with each other, but it was the Black Knights who pulled away for a 50-43 victory.
CBA/J-D knocks off Oswego in Division II boys hockey (33 photos)
Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt built a lead after two periods and fended off a late Oswego comeback to grab a 3-2 victory in Division II boys hockey action Thursday. “It wasn’t our best effort, but they did well,” CBA/J-D coach Mike McKie said. “I’m happy with the win.”...
High school roundup: Tully boys basketball cruises past LaFayette
Tully’s boys basketball team took a big lead and rode to a 79-39 win over LaFayette on Wednesday. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Tully girls volleyball tops Faith Heritage (71 photos)
The Tully and Faith Heritage girls volleyball squads entered Wednesday’s OHSL battle each with 5-1 records. It was the Black Knights who came out victorious, topping the Saints, 3-1.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: 5-star PG eyes possible visit; up for top player award
Elliot Cadeau is discussing a potential visit to Syracuse basketball, which if it occurred would prove really huge for the Orange’s chances in the five-star point guard’s recruitment. The 6-foot-1 Cadeau put the ‘Cuse in his top six at the end of October, along with North Carolina, Louisville,...
Poll results: Who are the MVPs of Section III fall sports?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The 2022 fall All-CNY teams have been announced and the nominees for MVP in each sport have been named. We gave readers the chance to vote for which athletes, and the results for each sport are in. The reader vote was purely for fun and was...
A Henninger grad’s game-winning shot, and 26 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Jadan Graves almost settled for a jump shot.
glensidelocal.com
Lonnie Rice, former Bishop McDevitt star, heading to Syracuse
Lonnie Rice, who played football for Bishop McDevitt High School, signed with Syracuse University during the NCAA’s national signing day early period. Rice is McDevitt’s record holder in all-purpose yards and has wanted to play for Syracuse since he was 16. He started his high school career at defensive back before switching to quarterback and leading McDevitt into deep playoff runs in 2018 and 2019.
What's Left for Syracuse Football in 2023 Recruiting Cycle?
Syracuse football signed more than a dozen recruits on the early National Signing Day and have added five transfers to its roster for the 2023 season. What is left for the Orange after adding those players to the program? Here is a breakdown of how I expect Syracuse to approach the late period. ...
Watch: LaNorris Sellers makes signing day decision. Will QB pick Syracuse or South Carolina?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s top verbal commit of its 2023 recruiting class, quarterback LaNorris Sellers, is signing his letter of intent. SU signed most of its class Wednesday during Early National Signing Day, adding 20 players between the high school, junior college and transfer ranks. Sellers, though,...
Devaughn Cooper will play Pinstripe Bowl, pursue NFL career after
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football wide receiver Devaughn Cooper will play one final game in an Orange uniform. Cooper will play in the Pinstripe Bowl and then pursue an NFL career, he shared via Twitter on Saturday. Having played seven seasons of college football dating back to 2016, Cooper...
Former SU wide receiver Courtney Jackson commits to Arkansas State
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse football was busy celebrating its new signees Wednesday, its former players who hit the transfer portal were finding new homes. Wide receiver Courtney Jackson committed to Arkansas State. He’s the second former Orange player to find a home following Anthony Queeley’s commitment to Georgia Southern earlier this week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LaNorris Sellers, 4-star QB out of South Carolina, flips from Syracuse to SEC commitment
LaNorris Sellers, a 4-star quarterback who was Syracuse’s top commit, flipped to South Carolina on Friday in a announcement with his family and in front of his teammates and classmates. Shane Beamer was quick to share a reaction on Twitter, and wrote that “It’s (cold) outside but it just...
Revenge game? Syracuse alum will be Bills’ No. 4 DE vs. former team in Week 16
With Boogie Basham ruled out due to a calf injury, former Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan will serve as the team’s No. 4 defensive end on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Jonathan was elevated to the roster for tomorrow’s game along with wide receiver Cole Beasley. The...
QB LaNorris Sellers flips commitment to South Carolina, signs letter of intent
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football lost the diamond of its 2023 recruiting class Friday morning. Four-star quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the No. 5 player in the state of South Carolina according to 247 Sports, signed his letter of intent to play at the University of South Carolina. He had been verbally committed to Syracuse since March after flipping his commitment from Virginia.
Will SU’s offense change under Jason Beck? New OC, QB Garrett Shrader say not really
Syracuse, N.Y. — Garrett Shrader and his Syracuse football teammates didn’t believe the news at first. While hanging out the night of Dec. 9, one of SU’s team managers read players the reports that offensive coordinator Robert Anae was leaving for N.C. State.
Man shot in the leg near Vincent Apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg near the Vincent Apartment in Syracuse Friday evening. Around 5:53 p.m., police responded to the 100 block of East Matson Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police...
Baldwinsville grad makes cover of Drum Corps World magazine
BALDWINSVILLE — Liam Rausa was enjoying his Thanksgiving break when his phone began pinging with congratulatory texts. The Purdue University freshman had no idea what his friends were talking about. “They were all freaking out about it,” Rausa recalled. “They were looking at the magazine and they were blowing...
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
Wind chill temperatures in Onondaga County hit double digits below zero, could continue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Although Onondaga County avoided the heavy snowfall that is pummeling parts of Oswego County and the Buffalo area, the strong winds and freezing temperatures are taking their toll. Around 5:30 a.m., parts of Onondaga saw wind chill temperatures of 26 degrees below zero, according to The National...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
69K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0