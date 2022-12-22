ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A French watchdog has ordered U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN.O) to pay 3.3 million euros ($3.5 million) in penalties for failing to modify contractual provisions related to third-party sellers by the deadline it set, the watchdog said on Wednesday.
msn.com

Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
dallasexpress.com

Apple Moving Production out of China

Apple is in talks with Indian officials to relocate some of its iPad manufacturing processes. The operations that would be moved are currently carried out in China. While no plans have been announced, the move would be the latest step in Apple’s expansion into the South Asian nation and would help reduce the company’s reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears Economic Disaster if This Is Not Done Immediately

The economy's health remains the main subject of concern for consumers and investors, who just about every week see another wave of corporate job cuts. On Nov. 30, DoorDash was the umpteenth company to announce drastic cost reductions, including the elimination of 1,250 corporate workers. The company employed 8,600 corporate staff at year-end 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
itechpost.com

Apple Contractor Foxconn Invests $500 Million in India to Diversify Supply Chain

Foxconn, Apple's biggest supplier contractor, has invested $500 million in its Indian subsidiary. According to South China Morning Post, this is part of the Taiwanese manufacturing giant's move to diversify its supply chain after the stringent pandemic controls in China that disrupted production at the company's key iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.
TheStreet

China Drops Zero Covid, Might Be Too Late for Apple, US Companies

On the surface, China's Zero Covid policy appears to have been an unmitigated success. China, a country of 1.5 billion, has reported a little more than 5,000 total deaths and 1.79 million covid infections since the official start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, according to Our World in Data.
Business Insider

Here’s how to invest in the stock market next year, according to Bank of America

As it turns out, one benefit of the pandemic is that it made money-savers out of us. Investors have built up a $1.9 trillion cash pile since the onset of COVID-19. Some commentators say it's just about time to unload their wallets into markets as the new year sets in on hopes of loosening Fed policy and thus a stock rally.
mytotalretail.com

How Do Retailers Solve the Labor Shortage Crisis?

The events of the last few years — Brexit, the pandemic, The Great Resignation, a cost-of-living crisis — have caused evolving challenges that continue to ripple through the retail industry. One of the biggest causes for concern for businesses today is a mass shortage of workers as people switch to remote or at-home working, decide to retrain in other sectors, or take early retirement.
GAMINGbible

Microsoft's Activision Blizzard merger blocked by the US Government

Just a few months ago, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella opened up about how he was “very confident” that the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would successfully secure approval. Uh, he might want to reassess that. The $69 billion dollar deal has been under scrutiny from regulatory bodies around the world for months on end, which has led to some very public bickering between PlayStation and Xbox over the future of Call of Duty.
TheStreet

Why Amazon Could Bring Back Jeff Bezos as CEO (Thanks, Disney)

Bob Chapek made a lot of small mistakes as the CEO of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report. He bungled the very public Scarlett Johansson salary negotiations, failed to back his company's LGBTQ position in the "don't say gay" controversy with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and he angered many of the company's top creative executives by changing the company's structure.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy