Just a few months ago, Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella opened up about how he was “very confident” that the company’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would successfully secure approval. Uh, he might want to reassess that. The $69 billion dollar deal has been under scrutiny from regulatory bodies around the world for months on end, which has led to some very public bickering between PlayStation and Xbox over the future of Call of Duty.

15 DAYS AGO