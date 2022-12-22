Read full article on original website
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Amazon to replace human staff with AI propelled robots
As expected, the Artificial Intelligence technology is invading our lives so much that it has already started stealing our jobs as robots are being hired as human replacements. The reason is that they do not ask for leaves or weekly offs, work 24/7 if/when necessary, are easy to maintain, do not take sick leaves and never demand for any bonus or stipulated pay.
The renewed 'Made in America' wave is going to make stuff like clothing and electronics more expensive
Your iPhone could get more expensive, as Apple — like many companies — plans to shift some of its supply chain back to the US.
As supply chains unclog, consumers enjoy (tentative) relief
Back in January, 109 container ships waited off the California coast to unload cargo in Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s two largest ports. Consumers, stuck at home amid the pandemic, had unleashed an avalanche of orders for goods that overwhelmed factories and ports. Importers were paying $20,000 to send a single container from China to the United States — sometimes more than the goods inside were worth. Businesses had to backorder everything from bedroom furniture to kitchen fryers, if they could get them at all. These days? No freighters are lingering off the Southern California coast. Containers from China go for just $2,000. Restaurants can order fryers and have them delivered in a couple of weeks. The supply backlogs of the past two years — and the delays, shortages and outrageous prices that came with them — have improved dramatically since summer. The web of factories, railroads, ports, warehouses and freight yards that link goods to customers have nearly regained their pre-pandemic levels.
foodlogistics.com
Smart Factories and the Cold Food Supply Chain
Despite the cozy fireplaces, hot beverages and festive retail displays, the season of perpetual hope may find itself running afoul of the Grinch of Christmas Past (and Present)—the global supply chain. Though mid-November through the New Year is truly a magical time, the holiday season is not precluded from...
Companies Can Improve Sustainability by Finding Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Across Their Supply Chains, Accenture Report Shows
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 [1] emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005008/en/ Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net zero targets by 2050, says Accenture. (Graphic: Business Wire)
foodlogistics.com
The State of a “Normal” Supply Chain
The New Normal… a phrase created shortly after the pandemic was in place to signify the new way of doing business. But for many supply chains, that “new” way of doing business changes constantly, forcing decision-makers to continuously pivot. Here’s how it usually goes: Supply chain disruption...
Supply Chain, Prices, and How They Will Impact Stores in 2023
Before the world turned into a scene out of "Mad Max" where people were hunting for toilet paper and other basic essentials, few Americans ever thought about the supply chain. Now, everyone has experienced going to a store and not finding exactly what we want. Obviously, covid caused some of...
Lenzing Ecovero Hits Production Milestone, Doubles Capacity
Lenzing Group celebrated the key milestone of production of 300,000 tons of Lenzing Ecovero branded viscose fibers since the brand’s inception in 2017 and said it plans to double production capacity in 2023 to meet the rising demand from leading brands across the world. “As we celebrate our milestone of over 300,000 tons produced, we look forward to achieving even higher capacity in 2023 with the addition of a new site for Lenzing Ecovero fiber production,” said Caroline Ledl, head of product management textiles at Lenzing. “With the increase in Lenzing Ecovero capacity, our value chain partners and brands can benefit...
mytotalretail.com
Amazon, EU Reach Settlement Over Marketplace Seller Data
In a settlement with the European Union, Amazon.com on Tuesday agreed to make changes to how it does business, promising to address allegations that it was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission, the E.U.'s executive arm, said in a news release on Tuesday that Amazon would stop using nonpublic information it gathers about independent customers to inform Amazon’s own product choices.
mytotalretail.com
Total Retail's Most Read Content of 2022
As we near the end of what has been a volatile year for the retail industry, we thought it would be a good opportunity to review the top content that we've published in 2022. The rankings are based on total page views, and provide a glimpse into what the leading trends and news items of the year were. Take the time to check out this content if you missed it the first time around or if you've already read it once, read it again to pick up a nugget you may have missed.
solarindustrymag.com
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
labroots.com
Scientists Develop Software Model Increasing Intelligence of "Transport" Robots
In a recent study published in the International Journal of Production Economics, a pair of researchers at the University of Missouri have developed new software that is designed to increase the intelligence of “transport” robots, essentially making them smarter. This study holds the potential to improve processing online orders with the goal of allowing humans and robots to work side-by-side throughout the online ordering process.
Apple Insider
Apple tells suppliers to plan for shift of manufacturing out of China
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is working to speed up its shift of part of its supply chain out of China, with supply chain partners warned to plan for increases in assembly in India and Vietnam. China is...
datafloq.com
The Role of Data Governance in Data Management
Both data governance and data management workflows are critical to ensuring the security and control of an organization’s most valuable asset- data. An experienced IT specialist understands the differences between the two, but there can still be confusion at a more granular level. Is the positioning of data governance...
aiexpress.io
The vector database is a new kind of database for the AI era
Firms throughout each business more and more perceive that making data-driven selections is a necessity to compete now, within the subsequent 5 years, within the subsequent 20 and past. Information development — unstructured knowledge development particularly — is off the charts, and recent market research estimates the worldwide artificial intelligence (AI) market, fueled by knowledge, will “develop at a compound annual development price (CAGR) of 39.4% to succeed in $422.37 billion by 2028.” There’s no turning again from the info inundation and AI period that’s upon us.
Fast-fashion giant Shein investigated its own factories after damning report on working conditions—and the results are costing them $15 million to fix
Garment workers in a factory that supplies SHEIN in Guangzhou, China on July 18, 2022. Chinese fast fashion retailer Shein has admitted two of its sites breached local labor violations and that it would be investing $15 million to improve the working standards at its factories. Shein launched an investigation...
UpNorthLive.com
Eagle Act could improve visa program, combat worker shortages
WASHINGTON D.C., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A bill to keep skilled workers here in Michigan is making its way through the U.S. House. House Bill 3648 would expedite the process for some work visas and improve the path to citizenship. The Equal Access to Green Cards for Legal Employment, or Eagle Act,...
hospitalitytech.com
MMI Hotel Group Embraces Cloud-Based Infor Solutions to Streamline Growth
Infor’s hospitality-specific applications to boost visibility, efficiency and profitability. Infor® announced that MMI Hotel Group, a fast-growing hotel management company, has selected Infor Hospitality to provide hospitality management and pricing solutions for its expanding independent property base. Set to implement these new applications at select properties, MMI will have access to cloud-based tools that will allow its teams to better serve guests and achieve competitive positioning through dynamic pricing strategies. Infor will provide MMI with easy access to valuable incoming data that can quickly be turned into action, allowing teams to better track guest preferences, simplify reservations and provide consistent quality and services.
Apple may pull iPhone production out of China. Don’t expect other supply chains to follow.
Talk about moving manufacturing closer to the end consumer, often called "nearshoring" or "reshoring," hasn't led to much action.
Climate change is not what South Africans see as their main problem: a survey breaks it down
Climate change is a major threat to food production, and is displacing people and increasing the risks to health globally. Addressing climate change requires vast resources, including financial investment to decarbonise economies and produce food sustainably. Above all, it requires international cooperation and commitment – based on an accurate understanding of the relevant issues.
Comments / 0