The retail industry has been forced to confront several external challenges in 2022, including but not limited to labor shortages, supply chain disruption, rising inflation, and geo-political turmoil. These challenges have made profitable growth elusive for many organizations, particularly legacy brick-and-mortar chains. However, times of transformation and disruption such as today present an opportunity for brands to rise above the competition and win new customers as well as the loyalty of existing ones. To do so, retailers must meet and frequently exceed customers’ expectations for a seamless, quick and easy purchase journey, no matter the sales channel.

