mytotalretail.com
Editor's Note: Total Retail Releases its Top 50 Tips of 2022 Report
The retail industry has been forced to confront several external challenges in 2022, including but not limited to labor shortages, supply chain disruption, rising inflation, and geo-political turmoil. These challenges have made profitable growth elusive for many organizations, particularly legacy brick-and-mortar chains. However, times of transformation and disruption such as today present an opportunity for brands to rise above the competition and win new customers as well as the loyalty of existing ones. To do so, retailers must meet and frequently exceed customers’ expectations for a seamless, quick and easy purchase journey, no matter the sales channel.
mytotalretail.com
Taking Stock: Is Your Brand Tracking This Key Metric?
When it comes to e-commerce fulfillment, there are key metrics you should be thinking about when aiming to make good on promises to your customers. There's one metric in particular that many brands might not be putting at the top of their list, but they should. It’s the “perfect order” metric — a collection of key performance indicators (KPIs) in delivery logistics.
Amazon Has Made It Easier To View Alexa Shopping Lists On Mobile
If you regularly tell Alexa to add items to shopping lists on your behalf, then you'll be glad to know Amazon's AI finally has a mobile list widget.
I make $1,000 a month by promoting Amazon products on social media. It only takes 5 hours per week — here's how I set up my side hustle.
Elena Duque is a guest host on QVC and a content creator. She promotes beauty products on TikTok and Pinterest and gets a commission from every sale.
Amazon resolves problem preventing US users from accessing site
Amazon said it has resolved an issue that prevented some users from accessing the shopping site on Wednesday. “We’re sorry that some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue,” a company spokesperson said, but did not provide any details on what caused the outage.
Futurism
Amazon Says It'll Pay You $2 Per Month to Spy on Your Phone's Internet Traffic
Allow an overbearing tech conglomerate to see traffic coming out of your phone, and you can clinch yourself a cool $2 a month. That kind of minuscule moneymaking deal is what Amazon is offering customers as part of its invite-only Amazon Shopper Panel, Insider reports. Select customers can use an associated app to submit photos of receipts for ten bucks, complete surveys for cash — and most invasively of all, allow the app to spy on your phone's traffic.
Apple’s focus on data privacy and the end-user experience while balancing A.I. ambitions
Yael Garten, Apple's director of A.I. and M.L. engineering, speaks at Fortune's Brainstorm A.I. summit in San Francisco on Dec. 5, 2022. The multi-trillion dollar company adopted the neural engine chip in its iPhone X in 2017, specifically to enable quick face recognition for the Face ID authentication feature, and launched one of the first A.I.-powered virtual assistants with Siri in 2011.
Amazon shopping site back up after outage
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) said it has resolved an issue that prevented some users from accessing the shopping site on Wednesday. "We're sorry that some customers may have temporarily experienced issues while shopping. We have resolved the issue," a company spokesperson told Reuters, but did not provide any details on what caused the outage.
