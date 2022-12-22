Read full article on original website
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
msn.com
Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks
Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of cenbank meetings
(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of...
Here are the kinds of stocks set to rally as the stock market changes its character amid inflation 'falling like a rock', according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee
The character of the stock market is changing as inflation starts to fall "like a rock," according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. A drop in inflation would offer the market numerous rallies to keep momentum into year-ed, Lee said. These are the types of stocks that see short-term upside if inflation...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields on long end rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November, suggesting that interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices,...
kalkinemedia.com
China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain
LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures were up 0.18%, while European stocks were steady.
astaga.com
Most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making
Bitcoin was one of the best performing asset class between 2011 and 2021, however the yr 2022 has introduced nothing however ache. After rising 14X from its pandemic low in March 2020 to its all-time excessive in November 2021 of $68,739, Bitcoin has struggled amid risk-off surroundings. Pullback has been...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles
NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms
DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
astaga.com
Upswing Of VIX Signals Doom For Bitcoin; Friday Will Be Crucial
As NewsBTC reported, the VIX skilled a development reversal final Friday which might be important for Bitcoin as nicely. The VIX volatility index reveals merchants the anticipated vary of fluctuation of the S&P 500. Remarkably, there’s an inverse correlation between the VIX index and the S&P 500. A rising VIX index often means falling costs for the S&P 500, and vice versa.
Tax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 8 story has been corrected to fix the spelling of 'Roland' in paragraph 10.) Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market.
AOL Corp
Stocks close higher to cap final full trading week of 2022
U.S. stocks drifted higher on Friday to log gains across the board, capping the final full trading week of 2022. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.5%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.2%.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash
More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
The stock market may retest this year's lows and returns will be nearly flat in 2023, Goldman Sachs chief equities strategist says
Stocks may retest lows this year and returns will be near-flat in 2023, according to Goldman Sachs' chief equities strategist David Kostin. The S&P 500 may hit 3,600 in the near term, as companies have revise 2023 earnings forecasts lower, he warned. Next year, the S&P 500 could see nearly...
US News and World Report
Stocks Fall, Yields Rise as Inflation Data Sends Mixed Signals
NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks fell on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices raised conflicting views, stirring hope of moderating inflation but also fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price index (PPI) for final demand...
