Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

Shares of many of America’s largest banks are falling sharply this week after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group claw back practically all of its losses from earlier in the year. Shares of Bank of America Inc. shares were down 5.5% Tuesday afternoon at $32.57, their...
Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla (TSLA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.
Gold gains as dollar weakens ahead of cenbank meetings

(Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on Friday due to a weaker dollar, while investors held back making large bets ahead of U.S. inflation data and a slew of central bank meetings with key focus on the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,793.20 per ounce, as of...
China economy hopes give world stocks a boost, Fed nerves remain

LONDON/SYDNEY (Reuters) - World stocks rose on Friday on expectations China's economy would strengthen as COVID-19 curbs ease, but stocks were heading for a 2% weekly loss in nervy markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week. U.S. S&P futures were up 0.18%, while European stocks were steady.
Most of the Bitcoin supply is now loss-making

Bitcoin was one of the best performing asset class between 2011 and 2021, however the yr 2022 has introduced nothing however ache. After rising 14X from its pandemic low in March 2020 to its all-time excessive in November 2021 of $68,739, Bitcoin has struggled amid risk-off surroundings. Pullback has been...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on hope of revived China demand, oil wobbles

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - World stocks rose and oil prices initially rebounded on Thursday on hopes that China's easing of its anti-COVID measures will help restore global supply chains and curb inflation. China's shift in policy, announced on Wednesday, would allow the country's economy to pick up pace,...
Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
Upswing Of VIX Signals Doom For Bitcoin; Friday Will Be Crucial

As NewsBTC reported, the VIX skilled a development reversal final Friday which might be important for Bitcoin as nicely. The VIX volatility index reveals merchants the anticipated vary of fluctuation of the S&P 500. Remarkably, there’s an inverse correlation between the VIX index and the S&P 500. A rising VIX index often means falling costs for the S&P 500, and vice versa.
Tax-loss selling in battered U.S. stocks could spur January snap-back

NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters) - (This Dec. 8 story has been corrected to fix the spelling of 'Roland' in paragraph 10.) Investors who sell underperforming U.S. stocks to lock in tax benefits before year-end may be adding to recent pressure on equities while sowing the seeds of a January rebound in some corners of the market.
Stocks close higher to cap final full trading week of 2022

U.S. stocks drifted higher on Friday to log gains across the board, capping the final full trading week of 2022. When the closing bell rang on Wall Street, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) rose 0.5%, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) gained 0.2%.
Florida penthouse purchased with crypto sells at a loss for $18M cash

More signs are pointing to a crippling crypto market. In the summer of 2021, when crypto soared, several developers announced that properties throughout the country were being purchased in cryptocurrency. But now, as these crypto-millionaires and crypto-billionaires slowly ease away from the digital currency — and especially in the wake of the FTX implosion — their properties are following suit. One particular pad, located at the Arte condominium in Surfside near Miami Beach, sold in June 2021 for a whopping $22.5 million in Bitcoin, The Post previously reported. (If you’ve heard of the building, that’s because it’s where Ivanka Trump...
Stocks Fall, Yields Rise as Inflation Data Sends Mixed Signals

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Treasury yields rose and Wall Street stocks fell on Friday after data on U.S. producer prices raised conflicting views, stirring hope of moderating inflation but also fears the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates higher for longer. The producer price index (PPI) for final demand...
