12/21 Prep Recap – Cripe makes history for West Noble
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Austin Cripe scored 36 points as 3A no. 7 West Noble edged Prairie Heights in overtime while Wawasee bested Central Noble to headline the area prep hoops scene on Wednesday night.
During the game Cripe also became West Noble’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Doug Targgart’s previous total of 1,302 points.
Cripe scored all 13 of West Noble’s points in the overtime period as the Chargers bested the visiting Panthers 57-49. West Noble improves to 7-0 on the season and 3-0 in NECC play while Prairie Heights fall to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in NECC action.
Wawasee topped defending 2A state runner-up Central Noble 55-47 in Albion. Collin Ziebarth tallied 16 to lead the Warriors while Myles Everingham added 15. Central Noble was led by Sam Essegian and Drew Pliett with 12 apiece.
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bloomington South 58, Rock Creek Academy 35
Carmel 46, Valparaiso 33
Center Grove 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 29
Chesterton 82, Andrean 47
Columbus North 60, South Vigo 44
Corydon 50, Southridge 49
Eastbrook 52, Elwood 43
Evansville Mater Dei 74, Tecumseh 46
Greenfield 80, Rushville 37
Hebron 60, LaVille 47
Indpls Ben Davis 75, Lawrence Central 59
Indpls Tindley 79, Providence Cristo Rey 32
Jennings Co. 63, Greenwood 41
Knightstown 50, Centerville 48
LaPorte 64, Elkhart 45
Lafayette Harrison 54, Tri-West 48
Monrovia 75, Eminence 58
Mooresville 71, Bedford N. Lawrence 70, OT
Muncie Central 57, Lapel 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Union (Dugger) 42
N. Knox 58, Vincennes Rivet 31
Northridge 72, Ft. Wayne North 67
Northview 51, Cloverdale 17
Norwell 105, Bluffton 53
Shelbyville 57, S. Ripley 52
Taylor 55, Clinton Prairie 40
Triton 61, Jimtown 59
W. Noble 57, Prairie Hts. 49
Wabash 78, Carroll (Flora) 66
Warren Central 49, Indpls Brebeuf 44
Wawasee 55, Central Noble 47
Westfield 56, Muncie Burris 20
Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 68, Ev. Day 60
Bi County Tournament
First Round
Covington 51, Attica 7
Fountain Central 49, Seeger 36
Delphi Classic
Consolation
Rossville 71, Tri-County 54
Semifinal
N. Montgomery 49, N. Newton 47, 2OT
Evansville Memorial Classic
Pike Central 78, Springs Valley 38
Jefferson County Tournament
Pool A(equals)
Madison Shawe 48, Carroll Co., Ky. 46
Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Carroll Co., Ky. 36
Pool B
Madison 65, Trimble Co., Ky. 44
Switzerland Co. 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 60
Switzerland Co. 66, Madison 58
North Daviess Tournament
First Round
Brownstown 57, Loogootee 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Evansville Christian 54
N. Daviess 74, Forest Park 48
Vincennes South Knox 32, Paoli 31
Wednesday’s Scores
The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Adams Central 41, S. Adams 33
Blue River 49, Union Co. 35
Cascade 47, S. Putnam 39
Castle 52, Daviess Co., Ky. 45
Center Grove 54, Indpls Perry Meridian 25
Central Noble 52, Wawasee 27
Eastbrook 61, Elwood 8
Evansville Christian 46, McLean Co., Ky. 37
Ft. Wayne North 46, Marion 45
Ft. Wayne Snider 59, Ft. Wayne Luers 32
Henderson Co., Ky. 41, Forest Park 37
Homestead 55, Angola 33
Indpls Roncalli 59, Indpls Ben Davis 58
Jeffersonville 89, Lawrenceburg 66
Mishawaka 54, Westview 26
Mississinewa 48, Maconaquah 38
Monrovia 58, Eminence 40
Muhlenberg County, Ky. 63, Evansville Bosse 17
New Albany 26, Salem 23
Pendleton Hts. 63, Yorktown 45
S. Decatur 39, Henryville 36
Tipton 62, Anderson 60
Vincennes 65, Jasper 52
Wes-Del 36, Indiana Deaf 35
Woodlan 71, Ft. Wayne Concordia 60
Bedford North Lawrence Classic
Noblesville 54, Bedford N. Lawrence 44
Bi County Tournament
First Round
Seeger 40, Fountain Central 26
Central Christian Tournament
Championship
Indpls Herron 43, Central Christian 27
Delphi Tournament
Consolation
N. Montgomery 45, N. Newton 21
Semifinal(equals)
Rossville 48, Tri-County 40
Edinburgh Tournament
Consolation
Hagerstown 44, Indpls Lutheran 41
Southwestern (Shelby) 49, Knightstown 22
First Round
Austin 52, Southwestern (Shelby) 25
Edinburgh 41, Knightstown 38
S. Dearborn 53, Indpls Lutheran 39
S. Ripley 41, Hagerstown 4
Semifinal
Austin 59, Edinburgh 35
Franklin Tournament
Championship
Zionsville 61, Brownsburg 35
First Round
Brownsburg 64, Franklin 47
Zionsville 65, Eastern (Pekin) 26
Third Place(equals)
Franklin 64, Eastern (Pekin) 38
Northview Tournament
First Round
Greencastle 77, S. Vermillion 10
North Vigo 61, Clay City 45
Northview 51, Cloverdale 17
Parke Heritage 47, W. Vigo 37
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0