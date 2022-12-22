Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Coach Michael Desormeaux announced the addition of 22 players to a National Letter of Intent during National Signing Day on Wednesday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, who will face Houston on Friday in the Independence Bowl, added nine in-state products to the class with six players from Texas, five from Mississippi and one from both Arkansas and Florida.

Louisiana added nine linemen (four offensive linemen, five defensive linemen) to the class with five wide receivers, three linebackers, two tight ends, two defensive backs and a running back.

2023 LOUISIANA RAGIN’ CAJUNS FOOTBALL SIGNING CLASS

Name - Position Hometown (High School/Previous School)

John Bragg – OL, Austin, Texas (Lyndon B. Johnson)

Harvey Broussard – WR, St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville)

Matthew Broussard – OL, Thibodaux, La. (E.D. White)

Xzavier Brown – OL, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)

Mason Clinton – DL, Petal, Miss. (Petal)

Zavion Coleman – DL, Picayune, Miss. (Picayune)

Elijah Davis – RB, Reserve, La. (Riverside Academy)

Chase Edwards – DL, Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls)

Trey Fite – LB, Tatum, Texas (Tatum HS/SMU)

Cooper Fordham – OL, Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

Jay’veon Haynes – WR, Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)

Kody Jackson – S, Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)

AJ Jayroe – WR, Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

Caden Jensen – TE, Flower Mound, Texas (Flower Mound)

Micah Johnson – LB, Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist)

Kadarius Miller – DE, Magnolia, Miss. (South Pike HS/Copiah-Lincoln CC)

Jeremiah Moses – CB, Shreveport, La. (Belle Chasse)

Daylon Sibley – LB, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles College Prep)

Tavion Smith – WR, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Jones College)

Ty Stamey – TE, Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)

Kedarius Wade – WR, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway)

Lance Williams – DL, New Orleans, La. (Holy Cross)

SIGNEE CAPSULES

John Bragg, OL, Austin, Texas (Lyndon B. Johnson)

Tallied 18 pancake blocks as a senior in 2022 … Helped LBJ High to a 7-0 record in district play and a 9-3 record overall … Named the district offensive line MVP … Played offensive tackle, tight end and defensive end as a senior.

Harvey Broussard, WR, St. Martinville, La. (St. Martinville)

Ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite … Rated as the No. 95 wide receiver in the country and No. 30 recruit in Louisiana … Named first team all-state and all-district … Also competes in basketball and track and field.

Matthew Broussard, OL, Thibodaux, La. (E.D. White)

Tabbed as a three-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite … Ranked as the No. 150 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 58 prospect in Louisiana … Named first team all-state, all-region and all-district … Member of the National Honor Society.

Xzavier Brown, OL, Ashdown, Ark. (Ashdown)

Was a two-time first team all-conference member … Also earned Arkansas Scholar Athlete of the Week honors … Was Vice President of the Beta Club.

Mason Clinton, DL, Petal, Miss. (Petal)

Named to the Mississippi High School Football Coaches’ All-State Second Team … Earned All-Region MVP honors after tallying 39 total tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and a sack … Competed in the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game … Registered 34 tackles and five tackles for loss in 2021 and was named All-Region Most Honorable.

Zavion Coleman, DL, Picayune, Miss. (Picayune)

Named to the Mississippi High School Football Coaches’ All-State First Team … Helped Picayune to 2022 6A State Championship as a Senior … Selected to compete in annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game.

Elijah Davis, RB, Reserve, La. (Riverside Academy)

Ranked as a three-star prospect by 247Sports … Tabbed as the No. 64 running back and No. 34 recruit from Louisiana … Rushed for 4,999 yards on 601 carries for 8.3 average … Scored 65 total touchdowns … Named first team all-state, first team all-metro, first team all-district and was named to the Louisiana SportsLine First Team three times … Earned district MVP twice … Is the all-time leading rusher at scorer at Riverside Academy … Was named most valuable track athlete for District 9-1A.

Chase Edwards, DL, Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls)

Registered 51 total tackles and 9.0 tackles for loss as a senior … Recorded 5.0 sacks … Named to the all-district first team … Also played basketball.

Trey Fite, LB, Tatum, Texas (Tatum HS/SMU)

A three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN… Named the District 6-3A DI Defensive MVP as a junior … Was twice named the District Defensive Lineman of the Year in 2021 and 2020 … Was named to the 2021 academic all-state team and academic all-district team in 2020 and 2021 … Qualified for the state track meet in 2021 … Was a member of National Honor Society, Student Council, Print Shop and FCA.

Cooper Fordham, OL, Jacksonville, Fla. (The Bolles School)

Ranked as a three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite … Rated as the No. 120 interior offensive lineman and the No. 222 recruit from Florida … Was a four-year starter at center … Helped The Bolles School advance to the third round of the 4A playoffs in 2021 … father was an offensive lineman at Florida State and made 44 starts in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers … Brother, Caden, plays LB for NC State.

Jay’veon Haynes, WR, Baton Rouge, La. (Woodlawn)

A three-start prospect by ESPN … Ranked as the No. 42 recruit in Louisiana and the No. 80 running back … Rushed for 873 yards and seven touchdowns while earning all-district honors … Is a three-time state track champion and recorded the fourth-fastest time in the 100m in 2021.

Kody Jackson, S, Shreveport, La. (Evangel Christian Academy)

Played wide receiver and safety for Evangel Christian Academy … Named to the District 1-4A Second Team … Earned the 2022-23 LHSSA Football All-Academic and Athletic Excellence Award for maintaining a 4.0 GPA, the highest in District 2 … Earned multiple player of the week honors and was named the Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week in football and baseball … A standout player on the diamond, was named to the all-district first team in 2021 and 2022 … Ranks No. 1 in his class academically and is a member of the National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and has over 150 hours of community service.

AJ Jayroe, WR, Frisco, Texas (Reedy)

Ranked as a three-star prospect by On3, ESPN and Rivals … Was a unanimous all-district first team selection … Helped Reedy to district, bi-district and area championship … Earned all-district first team honors as a junior … Caught 21 touchdowns in his career for 2,100 yards … Also played basketball and ran track.

Caden Jensen, TE, Flower Mound, Texas (Flower Mound)

Ranked as a three-star prospect by On3 … Rated as the No. 81 tight end nationally and No. 280 recruit in Texas … Was a three-time unanimous all-district first team member … As a senior, held an ‘A’ average blocking grade to go along with 28 pancakes … Averaged 13.6 yards per catch … Hauled in 67 passes for 577 yards and nine touchdowns in his career.

Micah Johnson, LB, Baton Rouge, La. (Parkview Baptist)

Was named the district defensive MVP after recording 115 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two pick sixes returned a fumble for a touchdown … Rushed for two touchdowns. Played wide receiver, ran track and played basketball throughout his high school career

Kadarius Miller, DE, Magnolia, Miss. (South Pike HS/Copiah-Lincoln CC)

Ranked as the No. 99 JUCO prospect and the No. 11 defensive lineman … Played at Copiah-Lincoln CC where he appeared in 21 games and recorded 85 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and a forced fumbles.

Jeremiah Moses, CB, Belle Chasse, La. (Belle Chasse)

Rated as a three-star prospect by On3 … Ranked as the No. 60 recruit in Louisiana and as the No. 157 CB nationally … Played corner, wide receiver and returned kicks and punts for Belle Chasse … Had 15 catches for 202 yards and four touchdowns as a senior to go along with 38 tackles, a pair of interceptions and 11 pass breakups … Recorded 36 tackles, two interceptions and six pass breakups as a junior … Earned first team all-district honors in 2021 and 2022 … Was named the outstanding male athlete by the Westbank Quarterback Club … Ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at 2022 Rivals New Orleans Combine.

Daylon Sibley, LB, Lake Charles, La. (Lake Charles College Prep)

Earned all-district honors all four years of his career … Was named to the 2021 LFCA 3A All-State Second Team and earned district MVP honors and was the All-Southwest Louisiana MVP … Also played basketball.

Tavion Smith, WR, Hattiesburg, Miss. (Jones College)

Caught 90 passes for 1,556 yards and 18 touchdowns during his prep career … Helped the Warriors claim consecutive MHSAA Class 6A South State Championships … Was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches 6A All-State Second Team … Named to Sports601.com's First Team ... Clarion-Ledger Second Team All-State ... Two-time All-District selection … Older brother, Jaden Crumedy, plays for Mississippi State.

Ty Stamey, TE, Spring, Texas (Klein Collins)

Ranked as a three-star prospect by all the major recruiting services … Tabbed as the No. 270 recruit from Texas and No. 82 tight end nationally in the 247Sports Composite … Was a unanimous first team all-district selection after catching 43 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns as a senior … Named a Vype Houston Top 40 prospect.

Kedarius Wade, WR, Jackson, Miss. (Callaway)

Named to the all-state second team after registering 1,200 all-purpose yards … Rushed for 600 yards and had 400 receiving yards to go along with six sacks and 30 tackles … Named Biltz 16 Player of the Week after his performance in week three … Garnered district MVP and all-metro first team honors … Was named the all-purpose player of the year … High-level sprinter in the 100m and 200m.

Lance Williams, DL, New Orleans, La. (Holy Cross)

Tallied 53 tackles in 2022 to go along with 14.0 TFL, 4.0 sacks, two pass deflections and a fumble recovery … Earned all-district honors following his senior season … Also played baseball.

