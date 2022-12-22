Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: East Liverpool earns tough verdict over Alliance Marlington
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as East Liverpool defeated Alliance Marlington 52-50 at East Liverpool High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on December 16, East Liverpool faced off against Youngstown...
richlandsource.com
Kinsman Badger delivers smashing punch to stump North Jackson Jackson-Milton
Wins don't come more convincing than the way Kinsman Badger put away North Jackson Jackson-Milton 78-39 at North Jackson Jackson-Milton High on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Kinsman Badger and North Jackson Jackson-Milton played in a 67-53 game on February 22, 2022. For...
richlandsource.com
Overtime was required before Chardon could trip Eastlake North
Overtime was winning time for Chardon as it spilled Eastlake North 67-63 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 22. The last time Chardon and Eastlake North played in a 79-67 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Taking care of business: New Cumberland Oak Glen scores early, often in pounding of East Liverpool Beaver Local
New Cumberland Oak Glen tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up East Liverpool Beaver Local 61-24 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The first quarter gave New Cumberland Oak Glen a 25-10 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Struthers dims lights on East Palestine
Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes
Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United
Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
ysnlive.com
MASSUCCI GOES OFF TO HELP HOWLAND HOLD BACK HARDING
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It was a fierce backyard rivalry out in Howland as the host Lady Tigers held off a Warren Harding comeback to get the 43-39 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament. Despite a strong first quarter, Harding could not get...
Local restaurateur passes away at 62
He was born Richard Alberini, Jr. but everyone called him Chookie.
Route 46 in Canfield reopens following downed poles, wires
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m.
Major Boardman road reopens after semi, trailer rollover
Police are on scene of a semi rollover on a major road in Boardman.
Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | December 24th
Vindicator file photo / December 23, 1989 | Yuri Melnick, 9, lights candles on a menorah to commemorate Hanukkah at a party at Heritage Manor 33 years ago. Yuri, the son of Fedor and Mariana Melnick, arrived in Youngstown with his family a week earlier from the Soviet Union. December...
WFMJ.com
South Range basketball coach placed on administrative leave
The South Range boys basketball coach Will Klucinec has been placed on administrative leave, according to the school's superintendent Bethany Carlson and the Board of Education president, Brian Bagwell. One basketball game this week was postponed, but no official reason has been given for the leave. Klucinec has been the...
WYTV.com
Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
27 First News
John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
27 First News
Andre Allen, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andre Allen, 51, of 499 Lane Drive, S.W., Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at his residence, following complications from an extended illness. He was born February 6, 1971 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Glenn Perry and Joyce...
