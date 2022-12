Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, Valley Santa provided Christmas gifts to a record number of children in need this year. Attorney Sarah Borland, vice president of the Valley Santa board and coordinator of the program with her parents, Attorneys Ruth and Kim Borland, said Valley Santa volunteers shopped for more than 4,500 children in Luzerne County — a 9% increase from last year.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO