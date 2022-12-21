ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How to Make Your Own Salt Dough Nature Art

By Julie Dikken, Publisher of Macaroni KID Evergreen, Macaroni KID Arvada, Colo.
macaronikid.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Dengarden

Stuffing a Trash Bag In Your Door Can Help Keep the Cold at Bay

Many of us around the country are facing what could potentially be one of the craziest winters in recent history. As this is being typed, we are expected to see a massive cold front blow through, bringing even southern states into a deeper freeze than some have seen in years, even decades. So what ...
Tyla

Woman shares genius hack to get entire oven clean in just five minutes

A woman has shared a genius hack to clean one of the most notoriously mucky appliances in your home – yep, that pesky oven. Keeping the kitchen looking tidy isn’t easy at the best of times, but I think we can all agree that the oven always proves to be a particular nemesis, having been baked with splatters and stains at high temperatures on a daily basis.
intheknow.com

Mom’s parchment paper hack blows TikTok’s mind

This mom’s hack for easily making precise parchment paper measurements had TikTokers’ jaws dropping!. Daniela Lisi (@danielalisi5) is a TikToker and photographer who took a break from sharing behind-the-scenes videos of her work to share an amazing cooking hack that her mom showed her!. In the video, Daniela’s...
SheKnows

Alex Guarnaschelli Has The Perfect ‘Make-Ahead Holiday Dish’ You Can Make in Your Dutch Oven That People Are ‘Salivating’ Over

Deciding what to make for your holiday dinner is one of the most challenging things. You have to find something hearty and warm that’s easy to prepare on the big day, and — most importantly — something that’s super delicious! Alex Guarnaschelli has just the thing. She shared the perfect “make-ahead” holiday dish, and it looks so good. “If you missed it on ‘The Kitchen’, this is a great make-ahead holiday dish or a whenever dish too…” the Food Network chef wrote on Instagram yesterday. She also shared a video of her Pork Osso Buco recipe, which she notes can be...
macaronikid.com

Snow Much Fun! Four Ways To Have Fun With Snow

My kids love to play in the snow, both outdoors ... and in! Here are four ideas for snow much fun, both outside and inside the house:. These ice gems were a hit and so simple to make! All I needed were ice cube trays (you could also use a cupcake pan for bigger 'gems.'), water, and food coloring! I let our 'gems' freeze overnight and then popped them out in the snow to play with. If it's cold enough where you live, simply leave your 'gems' out overnight to freeze! These gems make excellent decorations for snow sculptures and snowpeople. It's also fun to have a treasure hunt — hide the gems around your yard and let the kids find them!

Comments / 0

Community Policy