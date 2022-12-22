Read full article on original website
‘Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights’ reopens Saturday after two-day weather closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” is reopening Christmas Eve after having to cancel due to the winter weather. According to a press release, “Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights” was cancelled because of the severe weather conditions from the past two days. The...
Weather cancels more events
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More events and businesses are announcing closings due to the winter storm. You can see our closings list here. Events canceled include Thursday’s home game for the UE women’s basketball team. [Related: Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold weather]. [Related: Forecast...
Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm
A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
Honey Moon Coffee announces new location on Evansville’s west side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local coffee chain made a special announcement on Friday. In a Facebook post, the Honey Moon Coffee Company announced it entered into an agreement to turn the old Roger’s Academy of Hair into Honey Moon West Side. Owners say this will be their biggest...
Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend...
How are road conditions in the Tri-State?
Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville
Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm. Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold...
A look from the Storm Tracker out in Elberfeld
A 6:00 look from the Storm Tracker on the Lloyd towards …. A 6:00 look from the Storm Tracker on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. A look from the Storm Tracker on Highway 41, towards …. A look from the Storm Tracker on Highway 41, towards Evansville. A 4:30...
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 12 hours ago. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid...
Wind Chill Warning
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning wind chills -22 to -33 with blowing snow. Bitter cold mixed with scattered snow as high temps only reach 6-degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temperatures drop to 3-degrees. Saturday, cloudy then becoming partly sunny late as temps recover into the mid-teens. Morning wind chills...
Salvation Army bell ringers move inside because of cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Carla Howard has been bell ringing on and off throughout the years for the Salvation Army. “I’m a lending shoulder, a listening ear, they can talk to, vent to,” Howard said. “Ask for prayer requests and I pray for them.”. On Friday, she...
Friday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 16 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
Bitter cold Saturday, warming up through next week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning lows bottomed out at -6 in Evansville with wind chills between 20 and 30 below zero. Winds will ease Friday night and Saturday, but Saturday morning will start in single digits and only warm to around 19 degrees. A wind chill advisory will remain in effect through Saturday as early wind chills will dip to near 0. Clear skies Christmas Eve with lows near 10 degrees. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high of 24. A fast-moving clipper system may spread some light snow across the Tri-State on Monday as highs climb to near 30. Clearing for Tuesday with highs near freezing. A big shift in the weather pattern will warm things up in a hurry late next week. By Wednesday, highs will climb to near 50, and we may even see 60s for Thursday and Friday. Chance of rain Thursday and Friday.
INDOT crews clearing roads during winter storm; urging Hoosiers to stay home
(WEHT) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is urging Hoosiers to stay off the roads during Thursday night's winter storm.
Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold weather is just getting started, and so are some holiday shoppers. Our 14 News crews report the Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center and Lloyd Crossing parking lots were packed with cars on Friday. Walmart employees say some shoppers came in to buy snow gear...
Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
Tri-State residents left without power during dangerous winter storm
(WEHT) - Over 1,000 power outages across the Tri-State were reported during a winter storm Thursday night and early Friday morning.
Evansville fire crews battle extreme elements during an early morning response
Evansville fire crews are investigating an early morning fire along West Tennessee Street. The call came in just before 3:30 A.M. Friday morning. When fire officials arrived on scene they found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. An occupied duplex nearby did receive some damage from the heat. Thankfully...
Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”. Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.
