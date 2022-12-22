EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning lows bottomed out at -6 in Evansville with wind chills between 20 and 30 below zero. Winds will ease Friday night and Saturday, but Saturday morning will start in single digits and only warm to around 19 degrees. A wind chill advisory will remain in effect through Saturday as early wind chills will dip to near 0. Clear skies Christmas Eve with lows near 10 degrees. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high of 24. A fast-moving clipper system may spread some light snow across the Tri-State on Monday as highs climb to near 30. Clearing for Tuesday with highs near freezing. A big shift in the weather pattern will warm things up in a hurry late next week. By Wednesday, highs will climb to near 50, and we may even see 60s for Thursday and Friday. Chance of rain Thursday and Friday.

