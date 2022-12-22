ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Weather cancels more events

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - More events and businesses are announcing closings due to the winter storm. You can see our closings list here. Events canceled include Thursday’s home game for the UE women’s basketball team. [Related: Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold weather]. [Related: Forecast...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Neighborhood wakes up to no heat after winter storm

A day after an arctic front swept through the Tri-State, some began to feel the winter chill indoors. Some homeowners in the newer portion of the Deer Subdivision in Utica Kentucky woke up to no gas. Nathan Bogucki and his daughter’s boyfriend, Preston Crosley, say they woke up to no heat and no hot water. […]
UTICA, KY
14news.com

Evansville man embraces cold weather while repairing his truck

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - For those willing to brave the cold, it can be a daunting challenge, but one Evansville native enjoys the brisk temperatures. On Friday, Patrick Stephens didn’t go to the store, or finish his Christmas shopping, he was fixing a truck. Stephens has lived in Evansville...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm

Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

How are road conditions in the Tri-State?

Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Utica neighborhood deals with no heat in arctic weather. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women’s …. Evansville Rescue Mission looking to open a women's center. A look from the Storm Tracker on North Green River …. A look...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville

Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm. Updated: 7 hours ago. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid upcoming winter storm. Mesker Park Zoo closing this weekend due to extreme cold...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

A look from the Storm Tracker out in Elberfeld

A 6:00 look from the Storm Tracker on the Lloyd towards …. A 6:00 look from the Storm Tracker on the Lloyd towards St. Joseph Avenue. A look from the Storm Tracker on Highway 41, towards …. A look from the Storm Tracker on Highway 41, towards Evansville. A 4:30...
ELBERFELD, IN
14news.com

Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Homeless outreach groups sweeping city ahead of dangerous weather in Evansville. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Updated: 12 hours ago. Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co. Tri-State passengers flying early to avoid...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Wind Chill Warning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning wind chills -22 to -33 with blowing snow. Bitter cold mixed with scattered snow as high temps only reach 6-degrees. Tonight, mostly cloudy as low temperatures drop to 3-degrees. Saturday, cloudy then becoming partly sunny late as temps recover into the mid-teens. Morning wind chills...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Salvation Army bell ringers move inside because of cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Carla Howard has been bell ringing on and off throughout the years for the Salvation Army. “I’m a lending shoulder, a listening ear, they can talk to, vent to,” Howard said. “Ask for prayer requests and I pray for them.”. On Friday, she...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines

EPD: 3 people taken to hospital after two cars involved in head-on crash. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office hosts groundbreaking for jail improvement project. Tri-State power companies prepare for winter storm. Updated: 16 hours ago. Tri-State power companies prepare...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Bitter cold Saturday, warming up through next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Morning lows bottomed out at -6 in Evansville with wind chills between 20 and 30 below zero. Winds will ease Friday night and Saturday, but Saturday morning will start in single digits and only warm to around 19 degrees. A wind chill advisory will remain in effect through Saturday as early wind chills will dip to near 0. Clear skies Christmas Eve with lows near 10 degrees. Christmas Day will be partly sunny with a high of 24. A fast-moving clipper system may spread some light snow across the Tri-State on Monday as highs climb to near 30. Clearing for Tuesday with highs near freezing. A big shift in the weather pattern will warm things up in a hurry late next week. By Wednesday, highs will climb to near 50, and we may even see 60s for Thursday and Friday. Chance of rain Thursday and Friday.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Christmas shoppers hit the aisles last minute in the cold weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The dangerously cold weather is just getting started, and so are some holiday shoppers. Our 14 News crews report the Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center and Lloyd Crossing parking lots were packed with cars on Friday. Walmart employees say some shoppers came in to buy snow gear...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Kentucky warming shelters available amid dangerously cold weather

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Wednesday. He says the weather will be “dangerously cold.”. Henderson County Emergency Management officials say they are preparing for what’s to come. Deputy Director of Weather Preparedness, Tim Troutman, says Thursday night and Friday morning could be the most dangerous.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy