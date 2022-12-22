ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

richlandsource.com

Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United

Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Struthers dims lights on East Palestine

Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes

Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Wickliffe ends the party for Cleveland St. Martin de Porres

Wickliffe turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-27 win over Cleveland St. Martin de Porres for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. Recently on December 16, Wickliffe squared off with Independence in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
CLEVELAND, OH
ysnlive.com

MASSUCCI GOES OFF TO HELP HOWLAND HOLD BACK HARDING

HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It was a fierce backyard rivalry out in Howland as the host Lady Tigers held off a Warren Harding comeback to get the 43-39 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament. Despite a strong first quarter, Harding could not get...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Holiday drink competition held in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A special Coquito competition was held Thursday night at Dope Cider House and Winery. Coquito is a traditional Puerto Rican holiday drink made with rum, similar to eggnog. About 20 people signed up to bring in their own version of the drink. It was the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKBN

Crash on Route 82 in Trumbull County

HOWLAND Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- A car accident is causing traffic for the Thursday morning commute. Ohio State Patrol was called to Route 82 in Howland Township just west of Route 46 at 7:30 a.m. Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries was not given. The area […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
27 First News

John C. Campbell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. John C. Campbell will be held Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at J.E. Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Campbell departed this life Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at his residence in Youngstown,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

