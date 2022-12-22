Read full article on original website
WTRF
John Marshall High School Music Department presents Monarch Tidings holiday show
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The John Marshall High School Music Department invites you to celebrate the holiday season by watching the fifth annual Monarch Tidings broadcast on WTRF ABC Ohio Valley on Christmas Eve. Well-known favorites “Feliz Navidad,” “Let It Snow,” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” will...
WSAZ
Huntington High holds Jingle and Mingle event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can jingle and mingle, and make some important connections, with Huntington High!. Jessica Jordan and Josh Nelson stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Jingle and Mingle resource fair.
