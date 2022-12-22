Read full article on original website
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Heat tape blamed for starting small fire in Odin mobile home
Firemen quickly extinguished a fire blamed on heat tape at an Odin mobile home Friday night. Odin Fire Chief Greg Smith says the fire was at a home occupied by Alexander Russell at 414 Perkins Street. The occupants of the home exited the home as the fire department was called.
Centralia Firemen put out fire in office area of old Little Fuse Plant
The Centralia Fire Department was called to the old Little Fuse Complex at Johnson and North Walnut late Wednesday morning and found a small smoldering fire burning in a storeroom of the former office area. Firemen believe the fire had been started to burn the covering off copper wire. The...
Rural Dix home destroyed by fire
A rural Dix home was destroyed by fire Friday afternoon. The home was fully involved in flames and was already starting to structurally collapse when firemen arrived at the scene on Snap Dragon Lane east of Dix. The owner, William Fink, told firemen his furnace had gone out and he...
Trash Route Delay for Centralia
There will be no trash pickup in Centralia on Friday, December 23. Friday’s routes will be picked up on Monday, 26 and continue with a day delay working through Saturday. Please contact the Office of the City Manager with any questions at (618) 533-7623.
Multiple Departments Respond To Keyesport Garage Fire
Multiple Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in the 21000 block of Emerald Road in Keyesport early Wednesday morning. Greenville fire was called for mutual aid around 1:12AM Wednesday morning, Keyesport and Mulberry Grove departments were called earlier, Wheatfield and Highland-Pierron were also called for mutual aid. The garage caught fire along with several items in and around the garage, including multiple older vehicles.
Centralia home destroyed in late Wednesday night fire
A Centralia home was destroyed in a late Wednesday night fire. City Firefighters say the occupants of the home at 618 North Beech, Lora Mitchell and an adult child, were out before the department arrived and found the entire front of the home on fire. Mitchell told firemen she walked...
Fire destroys White Rabbit Antique Mall in Pinckneyville
The White Rabbit Antique Mall in downtown Pinckneyville has been destroyed in a Thursday night fire. The fire quickly moved through the building and broke through the roof of the building across the street from the fire department. The 30 below wind chill values brought additional challenges in dealing with...
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
Frozen sprinkler head burst, flooding small area of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia
Centralia City Firemen were called to the woman’s clinic at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital Friday night after a sprinkler fire alarm was activated. Upon arrival, firemen found the sprinkler head had burst and water was flowing onto the ground near the outside doors and was running under another doorway into the foyer and waiting rooms of the clinic area.
Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
Crews on scene of fire in downtown Pinckneyville
PERRY COUNTY - Multiple crews in Perry County are on scene of a commercial structure fire in downtown Pinckneyville. The scene is currently active at a building located directly across from the Pinckneyville Fire Department, which is currently housing an antique store. Other nearby structures appear to be in danger,...
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
Irvington woman injured in one car crash southeast of Centralia
A 20-year-old Irvington woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the 24-hundred block of South Perrine Street just outside the southeast Centralia City Limits. Deputies say Austyn Howe of Blair Street was northbound on Perrine Street when she ran off the right side of the road into...
Some government offices closed Friday for start of the holidays; almost all closed Monday
Some government offices are closed Friday but almost all will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday. All area courthouses are closed Friday and Monday. Salem City Hall will be closed both Friday and Monday to celebrate Christmas and Christmas Eve. Both trash pickup and landscape waste pickup will remain on the regular schedule in Salem all next week, including Monday. The city of Salem has also announced the bathrooms in Bryan Memorial Park by the band stage have been closed until further notice due to the extreme cold weather.
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
Friday Cancellations
Centralia American Legion closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Centralia Library will not reopen until Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 am. Centralia Recreation Complex will be closed Friday and Saturday. Reopen Monday at 6 AM. Clinton County Senior Services meals on wheels closed Friday. Country Creek Treasures in Salem closed Friday.
Scattered power outages overnight
Some Ameren customers have had to deal with scattered power outages overnight. Crews were out, along with the Roxana Fire Department, in the 300 block of Old Edwardsville Road with a large power line down. The outage impacted parts of Roxana, Wood River and into Edwardsville and Glen Carbon on Thursday evening but has since been restored.
Salem man receives minor injuries in one vehicle crash
A 41-year-old Salem man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Red Stripe Road west of Norton Road early Thursday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Travis Dutton of South Washington was traveling eastbound on Red Stripe Road when he lost control, ran off the north side of the road, and overturned in the roadside creek.
Belford Reports Theft of Pipe
A Carmi man says someone stole more than $3,000 worth of pipe from his business. Rick Belford signed the complaint Thursday morning after advising the Carmi PD that $3,350 worth of pipe had been stolen from his business, Belford Coring.
