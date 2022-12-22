Some government offices are closed Friday but almost all will be closed on Monday for the Christmas holiday. All area courthouses are closed Friday and Monday. Salem City Hall will be closed both Friday and Monday to celebrate Christmas and Christmas Eve. Both trash pickup and landscape waste pickup will remain on the regular schedule in Salem all next week, including Monday. The city of Salem has also announced the bathrooms in Bryan Memorial Park by the band stage have been closed until further notice due to the extreme cold weather.

SALEM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO