Metro News
Mondrell Dean honored for defensive dominance with Huff Award
Ironton (Ohio) boys basketball coach Chris Barnes pointed to Mondrell Dean as the reason the Fighting Tigers lost 68-61 to Hurricane in high school basketball Wednesday night. “We couldn’t stop Dean,” Barnes said. “He was the difference.”. High school football teams in West Virginia know how Barnes...
Ironton Tribune
Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest
Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
WSAZ
JJ Roberts returns home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
Williamson Daily News
This week in West Virginia history
CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
Metro News
West Virginia friends remember North Carolina attorney killed at work
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Friends of former Charleston attorney Patrick White remember his smile and inquisitive nature. White, 42, a native of Beckley, was shot and killed in his law office earlier this week in Goldsboro, North Carolina. He was doing a mediation Monday when a client pulled a gun.
Winfield, West Virginia, gets new police chief
WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — The city of Winfield has a new police chief. Jeff Losh started the job on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after retiring from the West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett. Barrett tells 13 News that he is glad to have another local chief. […]
Free food boxes for Cabell County, West Virginia, students during winter break
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County Schools will give out free food boxes for students during the winter break. Families can sign up by clicking the link here or scanning the QR code in the poster below. Sign-up will be open between Dec. 23 at 8 a.m. and Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. Pick-up […]
Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
WOWK
One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia
Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. Buckeye Rural Electric lineworker killed while...
Metro News
West Virginia braces for arctic air invasion
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has all 55 counties under a state emergency with critical state agencies prepared to respond to a combination of snow, ice, heavy winds and frigid temperatures. “All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring...
WTAP
Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker killed while restoring power from winter storm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to its Facebook page, a lineman working for the Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative died while working to restore power following the winter storm. The name of the person killed has not been released, and no other details are being released at this time to...
Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
WDTV
Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe
ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
Car runs off road into house in Milton, West Virginia
MILTON, WV (WOWK)—A car slid off the road, through a fence and into a house in Milton on Friday. The Milton Police Department said that the crash happened on Stewart St. They say officers are on the scene now. There is no word yet on any injuries.
268 animals at shelter amid freezing weather in Kanawha County, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The animal shelter in Charleston, West Virginia, says over 260 adoptable animals are available while volunteers work through flurries and frigid temperatures on Friday. Many residents stayed inside to avoid driving and other hazards on Friday, but for some people, the weather meant stepping out into the cold and taking a […]
WSAZ
Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
WDTV
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. Experts predict heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Thursday and continuing...
Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia
UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
