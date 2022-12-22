ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Metro News

Mondrell Dean honored for defensive dominance with Huff Award

Ironton (Ohio) boys basketball coach Chris Barnes pointed to Mondrell Dean as the reason the Fighting Tigers lost 68-61 to Hurricane in high school basketball Wednesday night. “We couldn’t stop Dean,” Barnes said. “He was the difference.”. High school football teams in West Virginia know how Barnes...
HURRICANE, WV
Ironton Tribune

Keyes makes the switch to Wake Forest

Maybe Jaquez Keyes has a future career as a quick change artist. The Ironton Fighting Tigers’ All-Ohio senior football had committed to Wisconsin to play running back. But when Wisconsin fired head coach Paul Chryst in early October, Luke Fickell was hired and had different visions of what he wanted in a running back.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

JJ Roberts returns home

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Former Cabell Midland star JJ Roberts will be playing much closer to home for his final two years of collegiate football. He announced earlier this week that he committed to play for Marshall after entering the transfer portal earlier this month. The 2019 state football player of the year spoke with WSAZ Sports on Thursday.
ONA, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Williamson Daily News

This week in West Virginia history

CHARLESTON — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 19, 1794: A 40-acre tract of George Clendenin’s land was selected as the site of Charlestown, later renamed Charleston. Clendenin, born in Augusta County, Virginia, in 1746, was one of the first settlers in the Kanawha Valley. Through Clendenin’s influence the Virginia Assembly authorized the formation of Kanawha County from parts of Greenbrier and Montgomery counties in 1789.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cyclist hit by vehicle in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A cyclist was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Huntington. Cabell County Dispatch says that the person was hit at the intersection of 29th St. and 5th Ave., and the call came in at 3:01 p.m. The person was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, but the extent of […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Winfield, West Virginia, gets new police chief

WINFIELD, WV (WOWK) — The city of Winfield has a new police chief. Jeff Losh started the job on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, after retiring from the West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, according to Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett. Barrett tells 13 News that he is glad to have another local chief. […]
WINFIELD, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews contain fire outside Logan, West Virginia

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews battled a structure fire this morning in the Logan area. Logan County dispatchers say that the fire is at an old building at Mt. Gay near Kroger. The Logan Fire Department says the structure was an old bar with an apartment above it. They say the structure was abandoned. The location […]
LOGAN, WV
WOWK

One person dead in I-77 accident in West Virginia

Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. Jackson County dispatch confirms one man is dead after a concrete truck went through a guardrail and down the embankment on I-77. Buckeye Rural Electric lineworker killed while...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

West Virginia braces for arctic air invasion

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice has all 55 counties under a state emergency with critical state agencies prepared to respond to a combination of snow, ice, heavy winds and frigid temperatures. “All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact this winter storm may bring...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Study: 2 West Virginia cities on list of most depressed

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the bottom 15 of WalletHub’s Happiest Places to Live study. They are also considered some of the most depressed. The study used emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment to rank the 182 cities. Huntington is ranked last for […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Runaway girls from Wyoming County found safe

ITMANN, W.Va. (WVVA) - W.Va. State Police are asking for the public’s help locating two runaway kids. According to Sgt. Palmateer, 17-year-old Amber Morgan took off with another 9-year-old girl, Haley Akers, around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday. The trooper said Morgan stole her legal guardian’s vehicle, a 2021 Toyota...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Polar Vortex woes in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Brutal cold caused most sensible people to stay indoors Friday. At Ashland Central Park, after a snowfall shortly before Christmas, you’d normally expect to find kids playing and families taking in the lights. But, the park appeared deserted Friday evening. JK Patel works at...
BOYD COUNTY, KY
WDTV

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency ahead of winter storm

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for all 55 West Virginia counties due to the winter storm event forecast to hit the state in the coming days. Experts predict heavy snow, freezing rains, dangerous wind chills, and strong winds beginning Thursday and continuing...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Crews safe after structure fire in Huntington, West Virginia

UPDATE (12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24): Huntington Fire Department says crews fought a difficult defensive structure fire at 506 Chesapeake Street in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday. Crews dealt with frozen lines and worked to protect exposures, HFD says. HFD says firefighters were uninjured. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there is […]
HUNTINGTON, WV

