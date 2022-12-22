Read full article on original website
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrests two for Woodlawn armed robbery
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two teens in connection with an armed robbery with a handgun that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. 18-year-old Tymaree Ortiz-Turner of Mt. Vernon and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested after sheriff’s...
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
Centralia man sentenced to 30 months in prison for obstructing police
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for resisting or obstructing a police officer. Bryce McCray of Cormick Street had earlier entered a negotiated plea to the charge in exchange for two counts of aggravated battery to separate Centralia Police Officers and a domestic battery charge were dropped. All the charges surround a June incident where Centralia Police were trying to get McCray to exit a vehicle.
Gillespie Police Report: December 11-17, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Benld in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to East Elm Street and Clinton Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North Main Street and Locust Street in Benld...
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Luke A. Rieman of Effingham for contempt of court, sentence 24 hours. Luke was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old Carol A. Joseph of Sigel for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer. Carol was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Salem man receives minor injuries in one vehicle crash
A 41-year-old Salem man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Red Stripe Road west of Norton Road early Thursday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Travis Dutton of South Washington was traveling eastbound on Red Stripe Road when he lost control, ran off the north side of the road, and overturned in the roadside creek.
Carmi Hospital Broken Into; Theft Reported Thursday
The abandoned Carmi hospital building has once again been broken into according to Carmi Police. A representative from the TSA Holding Group in San Francisco, California, which is currently in possession of the property reported to Carmi authorities Thursday morning that someone or multiple individuals broken into the dilapidated structure and took an undisclosed amount of copper wire. Additionally, some air conditioner units were also reportedly stolen from the property. The spokesman said he believes the theft and criminal damage to property happened sometime over the last month.
Salem man pleads guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer
A 43-year-old Salem man has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery to a police officer. Sean Dean of East Olive admitted to biting a Salem Police Officer who had been called to his residence in July for what turned out to be a fake 911 call. He was placed on two years probation, drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation, and recommended treatment.
Salem Firemen investigate smoke in downtown building
Salem Firemen were called to 119 East Main Street downtown Tuesday night after an occupant of an upstairs apartment reported seeing and smelling smoke. Firemen were able to track the source of the smell to a hot water heater but were concerned about other potential issues that led to the decision to turn off power to the building until the electrical system could be checked out.
Marion County rises to medium transmission level for COVID-19
While the number of new cases were down, hospitalizations were up putting Marion County into the medium category for COVID-19 transmission. The weekly CDC Tracker reported 52 new or probable cases in Marion County in the week ending on Thursday. That’s down 16 percent. However, there were seven new hospitalizations reported during the week.
Unemployment drops two-tenths of a percent in Marion County
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reports unemployment in Marion County fell to 4.8 percent in November. That compares to an even five percent in October and 4.6 percent a year ago. The 4.8 percent number translates into a workforce of 16,330 with 780 unemployed. The number of unemployed dropped...
Friday Cancellations
Centralia American Legion closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Centralia Library will not reopen until Tuesday, December 27 at 9:30 am. Centralia Recreation Complex will be closed Friday and Saturday. Reopen Monday at 6 AM. Clinton County Senior Services meals on wheels closed Friday. Country Creek Treasures in Salem closed Friday.
Wednesday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 38 year old Dwyna Hines of Carrollton, GA for speeding, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine, ecstasy), and aggravated use of a weapon. Dwyna was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 23 year old Daisy Hillis of Effingham for an Effingham County...
