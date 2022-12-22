Helen Catherine Kreuzer, 95, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, with her family by her side. She was born June 15, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Helen Kratz-Judge. During World War II, she worked at Ferenbach’s making parachutes at Empire Silk Mill, Wilkes-Barre, to help in the war effort. Later, she worked as a legal secretary for attorney Burke at the Department of Veterans Affairs building, Wilkes-Barre.

MOUNTAIN TOP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO