ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Valley Santa serves a record number of children in need

Thanks to generous donors and volunteers, Valley Santa provided Christmas gifts to a record number of children in need this year. Attorney Sarah Borland, vice president of the Valley Santa board and coordinator of the program with her parents, Attorneys Ruth and Kim Borland, said Valley Santa volunteers shopped for more than 4,500 children in Luzerne County — a 9% increase from last year.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Helen Catherine Kreuzer

Helen Catherine Kreuzer, 95, of Mountain Top, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Smith Health Care, Mountain Top, with her family by her side. She was born June 15, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late John and Helen Kratz-Judge. During World War II, she worked at Ferenbach’s making parachutes at Empire Silk Mill, Wilkes-Barre, to help in the war effort. Later, she worked as a legal secretary for attorney Burke at the Department of Veterans Affairs building, Wilkes-Barre.
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Looking back at the positive stories of 2022

These pages are often filled with doom and gloom — stories about crime, budget woes and political bickering. From murder and mayhem to fatal car crashes and fires, bad news often dominates the headlines. Not today. Throughout the year, we report a lot of good stories as well —...
PITTSTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy