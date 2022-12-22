CARBONDALE, IL — A man accused of firing a gun while officers were arresting a suspect in Carbondale, Illinois, is now in custody, the police department says. Around 2:19 a.m. on Dec. 11, the Carbondale Police Department says officers were trying to break up a fight outside a bar that was closing when they saw 36-year-old Travis L. Wooley, allegedly armed with a gun. The police department says Wooley tried to run away from the officers, but they caught him quickly. While the officers were arresting Wooley, the police department says someone fired multiple gunshots in the area where the fight happened.

CARBONDALE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO