Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to 30 months in prison for obstructing police
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for resisting or obstructing a police officer. Bryce McCray of Cormick Street had earlier entered a negotiated plea to the charge in exchange for two counts of aggravated battery to separate Centralia Police Officers and a domestic battery charge were dropped. All the charges surround a June incident where Centralia Police were trying to get McCray to exit a vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrests two for Woodlawn armed robbery
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two teens in connection with an armed robbery with a handgun that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. 18-year-old Tymaree Ortiz-Turner of Mt. Vernon and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested after sheriff’s...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Luke A. Rieman of Effingham for contempt of court, sentence 24 hours. Luke was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old Carol A. Joseph of Sigel for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer. Carol was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
kbsi23.com
2 teens face charges after K9 officer finds firearm in Marion, IL
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two teens face charges after Marion police say they found a got a call about a disturbance on Dec. 20. A 14-year-old juvenile faces a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and a 15-year-old juvenile faces charges of obstructing justice, aggravated assault and resisting a peace officer.
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
ST. LOUIS — A woman with no criminal history went from being a suspected car theft victim to a suspected killer after she took justice into her own hands Wednesday night, police said. Now, two people are dead and a third is critically injured. Police said Demesha Coleman, 35,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
wpsdlocal6.com
Man accused of firing gun while officers were arresting suspect arrested in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, IL — A man accused of firing a gun while officers were arresting a suspect in Carbondale, Illinois, is now in custody, the police department says. Around 2:19 a.m. on Dec. 11, the Carbondale Police Department says officers were trying to break up a fight outside a bar that was closing when they saw 36-year-old Travis L. Wooley, allegedly armed with a gun. The police department says Wooley tried to run away from the officers, but they caught him quickly. While the officers were arresting Wooley, the police department says someone fired multiple gunshots in the area where the fight happened.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man receives minor injuries in one vehicle crash
A 41-year-old Salem man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Red Stripe Road west of Norton Road early Thursday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Travis Dutton of South Washington was traveling eastbound on Red Stripe Road when he lost control, ran off the north side of the road, and overturned in the roadside creek.
KMOV
Woman arrested after 2 men shot, killed outside gas station in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Man receives state sentence for 2019 murder of Illinois state trooper
One year after being sentenced in federal court for the murder of an Illinois State Trooper, an East St. Louis man appeared in St. Clair County Court on Wednesday to be sentenced in the killing.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Three shot, two killed overnight outside north St. Louis gas station
Two people are dead and another is battling critical injuries after an overnight shooting outside a north St. Louis gas station.
southernillinoisnow.com
Unemployment drops two-tenths of a percent in Marion County
The Illinois Department of Employment Security reports unemployment in Marion County fell to 4.8 percent in November. That compares to an even five percent in October and 4.6 percent a year ago. The 4.8 percent number translates into a workforce of 16,330 with 780 unemployed. The number of unemployed dropped...
Comments / 0