southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man sentenced to 30 months in prison for obstructing police
A 31-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for resisting or obstructing a police officer. Bryce McCray of Cormick Street had earlier entered a negotiated plea to the charge in exchange for two counts of aggravated battery to separate Centralia Police Officers and a domestic battery charge were dropped. All the charges surround a June incident where Centralia Police were trying to get McCray to exit a vehicle.
southernillinoisnow.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department arrests two for Woodlawn armed robbery
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department have arrested two teens in connection with an armed robbery with a handgun that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. 18-year-old Tymaree Ortiz-Turner of Mt. Vernon and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested after sheriff’s...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Centralia residents plead guilty to felony charges in Marion County Court
A 37-year-old Centralia man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated domestic battery. Eddie Armstrong of East Kell was also ordered to undergo drug, alcohol, and mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and pay $750 in probation fees. He was accused of impeding the breathing of a family member. The charge was reduced from an aggravated domestic battery with a prior conviction that would have required a three to seven-year prison term.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff appoints new deputy and full-time correctional officer
Marion County Sheriff Kevin Cripps has named Sandoval Police Officer Jake Delcour as a new deputy. The additional deputy position was added to this year’s county budget to provide a deputy to work alongside a correctional officer at the eastside security entrance of the courthouse. Cripps will announce in the future which deputy will be assigned to the courthouse position.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, December 24th, 2022
A 50-year-old Rosiclare man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Terry Tolbert was taken to the Marion County Jail. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Biana Meeks of North Beech in Centralia for criminal trespass to property. 38-year-old...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
wrul.com
Belford Reports Theft of Pipe
A Carmi man says someone stole more than $3,000 worth of pipe from his business. Rick Belford signed the complaint Thursday morning after advising the Carmi PD that $3,350 worth of pipe had been stolen from his business, Belford Coring.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, December 23rd, 2022
A 56-year-old Junction City man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of the sex offender registration act. Ronald Melton of Madison Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail. 31-year-old Jereld Wisecup of East Bennett in Salem was arrested by Salem Police on an outstanding...
Drive-by shootings reported in several southern Illinois towns
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. — A series of drive-by shootings happened in several southern Illinois towns early Saturday morning. The Williamson County Sheriff’s office says that the shootings happened in Marion, Herrin, and Carbondale Illinois. They may have been committed by the same person. “These appear to be targeted...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
A 47-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Agent on an outstanding IDOC warrant and a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant in a possession of methamphetamine case. Michael LaFour of South James is being held in lieu of $15,000 bond on the Marion County warrant.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Luke A. Rieman of Effingham for contempt of court, sentence 24 hours. Luke was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old Carol A. Joseph of Sigel for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer. Carol was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem man receives minor injuries in one vehicle crash
A 41-year-old Salem man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Red Stripe Road west of Norton Road early Thursday night. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Travis Dutton of South Washington was traveling eastbound on Red Stripe Road when he lost control, ran off the north side of the road, and overturned in the roadside creek.
Police criticized after Illinois man, missing since April, found dead in his own home
TROY, Ill. (WTVO) — The family of Richard Maedge, 53, are criticizing police response after he was found dead in his own home last week, seven months after they reported him missing. According to the Times-Tribune, Maedge was reported missing on April 27th. Troy Police announced on December 11th that his body had been found. […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 20th, 2022
A 35-year-old Salem woman has been arrested by Wamac Police for possession of methamphetamine and driving on a suspended license. Kimberly Senn of County Farm Road was taken to the Marion County Jail. 54-year-old Gerald Phillips of East Broadway in Centralia was arrested for violation of bail bond and obstructing...
southernillinoisnow.com
Car destroyed by fire leaving drive-through at east side McDonalds in Centralia
A car caught fire as it was leaving the drive-through at the east side McDonald’s restaurant in Centralia Friday night. The driver and owner Selena Fleener of Rasback Street in Centralia was alerted by another driver that her car was on fire, with flames coming from under the front of the vehicle.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Marion and Clay County during December. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Effingham Radio
Two People Killed, Three Hurt In I-57 Jefferson County Crash
Two people from Louisiana are dead and three others are hurt following a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Jefferson County. State police say two vehicles were traveling on the interstate yesterday when they collided with each other. One of the vehicles left the roadway and overturned several times. Two adults passengers were ejected and later pronounced dead at the scene. The three remaining passengers were hospitalized with injuries and the other vehicle left the scene.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Firemen investigate smoke in downtown building
Salem Firemen were called to 119 East Main Street downtown Tuesday night after an occupant of an upstairs apartment reported seeing and smelling smoke. Firemen were able to track the source of the smell to a hot water heater but were concerned about other potential issues that led to the decision to turn off power to the building until the electrical system could be checked out.
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: December 11-17, 2022
An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street in Benld in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to East Elm Street and Clinton Street in reference to a suspicious noise. An officer was dispatched to North Main Street and Locust Street in Benld...
