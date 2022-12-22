Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Pretty portrait: Warsaw River View paints a victorious picture in win over Crooksville
Warsaw River View tipped and eventually toppled Crooksville 51-33 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 14, Crooksville faced off against New Lexington and Warsaw River View took on Duncan Falls Philo on December 17 at Duncan Falls Philo High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United
Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Emergence: Bloom-Carroll eventually eclipses Circleville Logan Elm
Bloom-Carroll fought back from a slow start and rolled to 49-34 win over Circleville Logan Elm in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Bloom-Carroll and Circleville Logan Elm squared off with February 8, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg
Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local mollywopps Beverly Fort Frye
Belmont Union Local lit up the scoreboard on December 22 to propel past Beverly Fort Frye for a 56-34 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Beverly Fort Frye and Belmont Union Local played in a 66-51 game on February 27, 2021. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Upper Arlington denies Columbus Independence's challenge
Upper Arlington handed Columbus Independence a tough 46-31 loss in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Upper Arlington and Columbus Independence played in a 61-36 game on February 13, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson dispatches Johnstown Northridge
Columbus Bishop Watterson collected a solid win over Johnstown Northridge in a 53-41 verdict on December 22 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Johnstown Northridge faced off against Heath and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Sunbury Big Walnut on December 10 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Too close for comfort: Mansfield Madison Comprehensive strains past Mt. Vernon
Yes, Mansfield Madison Comprehensive looked relaxed while edging Mt. Vernon, but no autographs please after its 59-54 victory during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Recently on December 16, Mt Vernon squared off with Wooster in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Lancaster Fairfield Union engineers impressive victory over Amanda-Clearcreek
Lancaster Fairfield Union delivered all the smoke to disorient Amanda-Clearcreek and flew away with a 58-19 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. The last time Lancaster Fairfield Union and Amanda-Clearcreek played in a 47-28 game on February 8, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McArthur Vinton County can't hang with The Plains Athens
The Plains Athens pushed past McArthur Vinton County for a 56-37 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, McArthur Vinton County and The Plains Athens squared off with January 31, 2022 at McArthur Vinton County High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Over and out: Mt. Gilead punches through East Knox
Mt. Gilead played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on East Knox during a 64-39 beating on December 21 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, East Knox and Mt Gilead squared off with January 12, 2022 at East Knox High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone
Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 24
This list will be updated throughout the day Saturday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas Eve as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
richlandsource.com
Storm warning: Hannibal River rains down on Matamoras Frontier
Hannibal River offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Matamoras Frontier during this 67-24 victory in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 17, Hannibal River faced off against Bridgeport and Matamoras Frontier took on Weirton Madonna on December 10 at Matamoras Frontier High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Columbus Bishop Watterson imposes its will on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne
Columbus Bishop Watterson turned in a thorough domination of Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 64-27 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Last season, Columbus Worthington Kilbourne and Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off on February 6, 2021 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Sarahsville Shenandoah wins tense tussle with Barnesville
Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Sarahsville Shenandoah passed in a 63-60 victory at Barnesville's expense for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. Barnesville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-10 advantage over Sarahsville Shenandoah as the first...
richlandsource.com
Columbus St. Francis DeSales posts win at Pataskala Watkins Memorial's expense
Columbus St. Francis DeSales knocked off Pataskala Watkins Memorial 53-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on December 21. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Columbus St Francis DeSales played in a 56-45 game on January 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Worthington Christian thwarts Utica's quest
Worthington Christian put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Utica in a 72-57 decision in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 21. Worthington Christian drew first blood by forging a 19-12 margin over Utica after the first quarter.
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
Comments / 0