Mount Vernon, OH

richlandsource.com

Carrollton finds its footing in sprinting past Hanoverton United

Carrollton built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 56-28 win over Hanoverton United in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 17, Carrollton faced off against Navarre Fairless and Hanoverton United took on Columbiana on December 16 at Hanoverton United Local High School. Click here for a recap.
CARROLLTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Struthers dims lights on East Palestine

Struthers ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering East Palestine 65-24 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 16, Struthers faced off against Niles and East Palestine took on Warren Lordstown on December 13 at Warren Lordstown High School. Click here for a recap.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Lore City Buckeye Trail squeezes past Strasburg

Lore City Buckeye Trail edged Strasburg 52-45 in a close encounter of the athletic kind during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Strasburg and Lore City Buckeye Trail faced off on January 21, 2022 at Strasburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
STRASBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Steubenville Catholic Central severs Weirton Weir's hopes

Steubenville Catholic Central charged Weirton Weir and collected a 57-43 victory on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Steubenville Catholic Central and Weirton Weir played in a 52-34 game on December 16, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney rains down on Campbell Memorial

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Youngstown Cardinal Mooney put away Campbell Memorial 50-27 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Campbell Memorial faced off against Brookfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Academy for Urban Scholars Youngstown on December 17 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Atwater Waterloo outlasts Akron Firestone

Atwater Waterloo trucked Akron Firestone on the road to a 60-42 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Recently on December 8, Atwater Waterloo squared off with Lowellville in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
AKRON, OH
247Sports

National Signing Day 2022: Where the top players in Ohio signed

Nearly all of Ohio’s top players in the 2023 recruiting cycle made things official during the Early Signing Period, including the top 10 players in the state all putting ink to paper earlier this week. The class is headlined by four-star interior offensive lineman Luke Montgomery, who signed with Ohio State.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas carves slim margin over Alliance

Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas swapped jabs before dispatching Alliance 68-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 22. In recent action on December 16, Alliance faced off against Beloit West Branch and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas took on Rootstown on December 16 at Louisville St Thomas Aquinas High School. For a full recap, click here.
LOUISVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Brookfield triggers avalanche over Vienna Mathews

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Brookfield put away Vienna Mathews 63-30 on December 22 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on December 17, Vienna Mathews faced off against Fairport Harbor Fairport and Brookfield took on Columbiana Crestview on December 15 at Columbiana Crestview High School. Click here for a recap.
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
richlandsource.com

Huntington knocks off Minford

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Huntington wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 72-63 over Minford in Ohio boys basketball on December 22. Recently on December 13, Minford squared off with Waverly in a basketball game. We covered the game. For...
MINFORD, OH
ysnlive.com

MASSUCCI GOES OFF TO HELP HOWLAND HOLD BACK HARDING

HOWLAND CENTER, OH – It was a fierce backyard rivalry out in Howland as the host Lady Tigers held off a Warren Harding comeback to get the 43-39 win in the semifinals of the 2022 Toni Ross Spirit Foundation Tournament. Despite a strong first quarter, Harding could not get...
WARREN, OH

