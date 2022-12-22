Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Raider players deservingly named to the Pro Bowl in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Body positive influencer Jamie Lopez dies of heart complications.Lashaun TurnerLas Vegas, NV
XFL Football: Former Ohio State star Rod Smith brings NFL-level talent to Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Triple B - Brooks Brothers Burgers: Serving up some of Henderson's best burgersEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
How To Avoid A Bad All Your Can Eat BuffetNick DaviesLas Vegas, NV
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
Mariah Carey Sings Duet With Daughter Monroe, 11, at Canadian Christmas Concert
Courtesy of Mariah Carey/Instagram She got it from her mama. Mariah Carey's 11-year-old daughter, Monroe, joined her for a duet at Friday, December 9, concert in Toronto, where she perfectly harmonized with her mother. "Thank you so much to alllll the Canadian fans and lambs that came out to celebrate with me at my show […]
What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive
Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022
As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post
Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards
She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
hotnewhiphop.com
Future’s First-Born Son Addresses What It’s Like To Have The Rapper As His Dad
The 20-year-old addressed the situation in a recent appearance on “The Progress Report.”. As a father of seven, Future is certainly a busy man behind the scenes. He’s also evidently no stranger to baby mama drama. However, Jakobi Wilburn, the 39-year-old’s first-born son, recently spoke out about what...
Britney Spears Tells Haters To Start 'Clapping' As She Poses In The Bathtub
Britney Spears has a message for her haters, delivered from the comfort of her bathtub.
Popculture
Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air
The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
Offset Shares Family Photos as He Celebrates Son Jordan's 13th Birthday: 'Turned Me Into a Man'
The Migos rapper celebrated son Jordan's 13th birthday in an Instagram tribute posted late Tuesday night. "Can't believe I have a 13yr old. My first born, my King," he wrote. "You turned me into a man at 17. I love you son." The 31-year-old shared sweet photos of himself with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins
Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
All About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's 2 Kids
The singer and the basketball player are parents to two daughters: Junie and Rue Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have one happy family. The couple have been married since 2016 and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2. And while Taylor and Shumpert are no strangers to fame on their own (Taylor is an actress and singer while Shumpert is an NBA champion), they have stepped into the spotlight as a family over the years. In 2021, the foursome modeled for...
LaNisha Cole Spends Time With Good Friend After Nick Cannon Drama: 'Stay Smiling Through It All'
Model LaNisha Cole is assuring fans she's doing just fine! Earlier this week, the mom-of-one opened up about some personal struggles and appeared to shade baby daddy Nick Cannon, but her Instagram post on Thursday, December 22, proved she's surrounding herself with people who lift her up."The best hugs from my best friend," she captioned two black and white photos, depicting pal Brian Paul Kuba with his arms around her. "We stay smiling through it all."In a separate Instagram Story post, Cole, 40, explained she wasn't in a good headspace when she first met Kuba in January, but their run-in...
There he is! Rihanna introduces her baby boy in debut TikTok appearance
Rihanna made her debut on TikTok this weekend, but her first clip was all about her infant son, whom she welcomed in May with rapper ASAP Rocky.
See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti All Bundled Up for the Holidays
Watch: See Nick Jonas' SWEET Anniversary Message to Priyanka Chopra. As for the proof? Priyanka Chopra recently shared a glimpse at quality time spent with husband Nick Jonas and their 11-month-old daughter, Malti, amid the holiday season. Alongside a Dec. 20 Instagram post featuring a few photos of the trio—including...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4
It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ Highlights: Duets with Fallon and Dolly, Cher Talks Ditching Elvis, ‘Kellyoke’ Covers of Gaga and More
What a week or two for the award-winning singer and television host Kelly Clarkson. Over the past two weeks, the TV personality has hosted conversations with Dolly Parton and Cher and featured song performances, covering Lady Gaga, The White Stripes, Lizzo, and more. Let’s take each moment from the week,...
sheenmagazine.com
tWitch’s Wife Speaks Out About Heartache
Widow Allison Holker Boss says her “heart aches” after the death of her husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. On Instagram she wrote: “My ONE and ONLY. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much”. The selfie was her first post on social media since his death.
Garth Brooks extends upcoming Las Vegas residency 'due to extraordinary demand'
Garth Brooks' upcoming residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been extended through 2024 after organizers saw "extraordinary demand" for tickets to "Garth Brooks/Plus ONE."
