Las Vegas, NV

Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
HOLAUSA

Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022

As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
The Independent

Britney Spears announces she has ‘married herself’ in new Instagram post

Britney Spears has donned a bridal veil and gown and announced she has “married herself” in a series of new Instagram posts. The pop star shared photographs and video clips to social media on Thursday evening wearing a silky white gown and veil.“Yeah … I married myself ð°ð¼‍âï¸ !!!,” read one caption. “I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT ð¤ð¤ð¤ ??? Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too ððð ððð !!!”The star shared three almost identical posts, with a fourth and fifth posted five days.The caption...
People

Kelly Clarkson Enjoys 'Date Night' with Daughter River Rose, 8, at People's Choice Awards

She gave a shout-out to her 6-year-old son Remington Alexander, who was home sick Kelly Clarkson turned the 2022 People's Choice Awards into a mother-daughter night out. The singer brought 8-year-old River Rose to the awards show Tuesday night. When her eponymous talk show won daytime talk show of 2022, Clarkson ended her acceptance speech with a shout-out to her plus-one and son Remington Alexander, 6, who was at home. "Thank you all so much, this is awesome," she said onstage as her River cheered from their table. "I'm...
Popculture

Craig Melvin's 'Today' Co-Hosts Totally Embarrassed Him Live on Air

The Today Show team embarrassed co-anchor Craig Melvin on Tuesday, Dec. 13 by once again reminding viewers that he once played the violin for National Violin Day. Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer had fun mocking their colleague, who has admitted in the past that he was not a good violinist. The revelation that Melvin once played violin isn't news to longtime Today viewers, who showed off the embarrassing photo of him with the instrument back in 2019.
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins

Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
People

All About Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's 2 Kids

The singer and the basketball player are parents to two daughters: Junie and Rue Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert have one happy family. The couple have been married since 2016 and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 2. And while Taylor and Shumpert are no strangers to fame on their own (Taylor is an actress and singer while Shumpert is an NBA champion), they have stepped into the spotlight as a family over the years. In 2021, the foursome modeled for...
OK! Magazine

LaNisha Cole Spends Time With Good Friend After Nick Cannon Drama: 'Stay Smiling Through It All'

Model LaNisha Cole is assuring fans she's doing just fine! Earlier this week, the mom-of-one opened up about some personal struggles and appeared to shade baby daddy Nick Cannon, but her Instagram post on Thursday, December 22, proved she's surrounding herself with people who lift her up."The best hugs from my best friend," she captioned two black and white photos, depicting pal Brian Paul Kuba with his arms around her. "We stay smiling through it all."In a separate Instagram Story post, Cole, 40, explained she wasn't in a good headspace when she first met Kuba in January, but their run-in...
HollywoodLife

Dream Kardashian, 6, Smiles As She Snuggles Aunt Khloe At Holiday Road With True, 4

It’s almost Christmas, and Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True and niece Dream were all getting into the holiday spirit during a trip to Los Angeles’ Holiday Road on Thursday, December 22. The Good American founder shared tons of adorable photos and videos from their outing on her Instagram Story. Dream, 6, cozied up to her Aunt Khloe, 38, as True, 4, gave her mom a big hug, clearly in the holiday spirit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

tWitch’s Wife Speaks Out About Heartache

Widow Allison Holker Boss says her “heart aches” after the death of her husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. On Instagram she wrote: “My ONE and ONLY. Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much”. The selfie was her first post on social media since his death.

