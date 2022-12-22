In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Hugh Jackman spoke to Radio Andy about his return as the iconic X-Men role of Wolverine. Jackman confirms that he initially did not think he would reprise his role again and that Ryan Reynolds spent a long time trying to convince him to return. However, all the convincing had paid off and Jackman is now confirmed to be in Deadpool 3. Jackman explains just how Wolverine comes back to the story line and it seems to have to do with time travel. The upcoming Shawn Levy will see a time travel device in use and Jackman shares that because of “this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines.” He explains that it allows the films to jump around and will not “have to screw with the Logan timeline,” which he saw as of utmost importance to him. He shares in the interview,

2 DAYS AGO