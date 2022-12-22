House Republicans are threatening to go after any GOP senators who vote in favor of the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill this week by opposing their future legislation. The 31 House members promised their threat is real, and said they’d block “even the smallest legislative and policy efforts” in a letter sent to Republican senators on Wednesday. “We will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill —including the Republican leader,” the House Republicans said in the letter. The group’s leader, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), insisted the threat isn’t revenge, but the only “tool” the group members have to try and stop the bill. “Kill this terrible bill or there is no point in pretending we are a united party, and we must prepare for a new political reality,” the group said. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is battling to be the next speaker of the House, also backed the threat. “When I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2 [trillion] monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people,” he said.Read it at Fox News

3 DAYS AGO