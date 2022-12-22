ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

House Republicans Vow to Screw Over GOP Senators Who Back Spending Bill

House Republicans are threatening to go after any GOP senators who vote in favor of the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill this week by opposing their future legislation. The 31 House members promised their threat is real, and said they’d block “even the smallest legislative and policy efforts” in a letter sent to Republican senators on Wednesday. “We will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill —including the Republican leader,” the House Republicans said in the letter. The group’s leader, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), insisted the threat isn’t revenge, but the only “tool” the group members have to try and stop the bill. “Kill this terrible bill or there is no point in pretending we are a united party, and we must prepare for a new political reality,” the group said. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is battling to be the next speaker of the House, also backed the threat. “When I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2 [trillion] monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people,” he said.Read it at Fox News
Salon

Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
ARIZONA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Just One House Dem Voted Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the only House Democrat to vote no on the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress Friday. The bill passed the House 225-201-1, with nine Republicans voting in favor and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” alongside AOC, simply voting “present” only. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Rodney Davis, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Chris Jacobs, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, and Steve Womack joined with Dems to send the bill to President Biden’s desk. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t yet explained why she rejected the bill but she has been outspoken in the past about reducing defense spending. The bill provides increased spending for the military, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized during Thursday’s vote despite voting to pass it.Read it at Business Insider
Washington Examiner

Revealed: The 18 Senate Republicans who ignored McCarthy’s omnibus threat

Eighteen Republican senators voted for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday, defying a threat by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to tank the legislation next year of any senator who supported the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Hard-line Republicans in the House sent a letter to their Senate counterparts on...
Washington Examiner

Congressional couch trip

Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy