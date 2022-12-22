Read full article on original website
13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate
WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
House Republicans Vow to Screw Over GOP Senators Who Back Spending Bill
House Republicans are threatening to go after any GOP senators who vote in favor of the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill this week by opposing their future legislation. The 31 House members promised their threat is real, and said they’d block “even the smallest legislative and policy efforts” in a letter sent to Republican senators on Wednesday. “We will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill —including the Republican leader,” the House Republicans said in the letter. The group’s leader, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), insisted the threat isn’t revenge, but the only “tool” the group members have to try and stop the bill. “Kill this terrible bill or there is no point in pretending we are a united party, and we must prepare for a new political reality,” the group said. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who is battling to be the next speaker of the House, also backed the threat. “When I’m Speaker, their bills will be dead on arrival in the House if this nearly $2 [trillion] monstrosity is allowed to move forward over our objections and the will of the American people,” he said.Read it at Fox News
Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons.
Speaker privileges: Massive spending bill creates 'Nancy Pelosi Federal Building'
Democratic leaders are scrambling to get their massive $1.7 trillion omnibus government spending bill across the finish line before the end of this week, with some Republicans pushing back against unrelated measures they argue are unnecessary to include.
Former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich warns Republicans to stop 'underestimating' Biden
"Conservatives' hostility to the Biden administration on our terms tends to blind us to just how effective Biden has been on his terms," he wrote.
Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
Kyrsten Sinema Just Blew Up the Senate
Democrats recently had cause to celebrate 51 seats in the Senate following Senator Raphael Warnock's win in Georgia.
Results: Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski defeated Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in Alaska's Senate election
Tshibaka was endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski had the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Faces Backlash Over Ditching Congress for Costa Rica
The GOP lawmaker has been reportedly vacationing with family in Costa Rica throughout the past week amid important events happening in Congress.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger in final House floor speech says 'limited government' for GOP now means 'inciting violence against government officials'
In his farewell speech, Kinzinger bashed his own party while saying Democrats bore some blame for "failures" by boosting election-denying Republicans.
Kevin McCarthy mocked by Democrat on House floor as GOP leader fights for top Republican job
House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) mocked House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on the House floor following the California Republican’s fiery floor speech slamming the omnibus spending bill, joking that it is evident that he has not locked up the votes to become the next speaker.
How did Mitt Romney, Mike Lee vote on $1.7T government spending bill?
The Senate passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted for the bill. Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee voted against the bill.
Big cat bill unanimously approved by Senate, heads to Biden's desk
The Big Cat Public Safety Act, which seeks to expand protections for big cats and other species, is headed to President Biden's desk after receiving unanimous approval by the Senate.
What’s in the $858 billion military spending budget that’s now headed to the Senate?
The bill also includes a pay raise for service members and changes to the way the military handles sexual assault cases.
Just One House Dem Voted Against $1.7 Trillion Omnibus Spending Bill
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was the only House Democrat to vote no on the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill passed by Congress Friday. The bill passed the House 225-201-1, with nine Republicans voting in favor and Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a member of the “Squad” alongside AOC, simply voting “present” only. Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, Rodney Davis, Brian Fitzpatrick, Jaime Herrera Beutler, Chris Jacobs, John Katko, Adam Kinzinger, Fred Upton, and Steve Womack joined with Dems to send the bill to President Biden’s desk. Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t yet explained why she rejected the bill but she has been outspoken in the past about reducing defense spending. The bill provides increased spending for the military, which Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized during Thursday’s vote despite voting to pass it.Read it at Business Insider
Sinema's switch is a come-to-Jesus moment for Arizona Republicans
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema just delivered a badly needed shot in the arm to the reeling Arizona Republican Party. In becoming an independent, Sinema has cleared the way for Republicans to retake a Senate seat they once owned.That is, if the Republicans have learned the lessons of 2018. And 2020. And 2022. ...
Trump Rails Against Omnibus 'Monstrosity' As Senators Reach A Deal on Bill
Congress is working to approve the bill before a fast-approaching deadline of Friday at midnight.
Washington Examiner
Revealed: The 18 Senate Republicans who ignored McCarthy’s omnibus threat
Eighteen Republican senators voted for the omnibus spending bill on Thursday, defying a threat by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to tank the legislation next year of any senator who supported the $1.7 trillion spending bill. Hard-line Republicans in the House sent a letter to their Senate counterparts on...
worldanimalnews.com
Victory! The Big Cat Public Safety Act Passes The U.S. Senate; Bill Now Heads To President Biden’s Desk For His Signature
In a major victory for wildlife, the Big Cat Public Safety Act, (H.R. 263/S. 1210), which prohibits the private possession of big cats and makes it illegal for exhibitors to allow direct contact with cubs, passed the U.S. Senate. As previously reported by WAN, the U.S. House of Representatives passed...
Washington Examiner
Congressional couch trip
Rep.-elect Jen Kiggans spent years yelling at politicians on the TV from her couch, lamenting that elected officials couldn’t come together to get things done. As a military veteran and nurse practitioner in coastal southeastern Virginia, Kiggans was used to working on a team and finding compromises to accomplish tasks. So, in 2019, when a state senator, a 27-year veteran of Virginia's legislature, announced he would retire, Kiggans jumped at the opportunity to run in the 7th state Senate District in the Hampton Roads metropolitan area that includes much of Virginia Beach and a small part of Norfolk.
