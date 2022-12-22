ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q2 Billings Area Weather: The coldest of the cold days are upon us

By Ed McIntosh
 2 days ago
The coldest air so far this season has settled over the region. This frigid air will stay through Friday, producing dangerously cold wind chill values. Protect pets and livestock.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday mornings will be very cold, with readings mainly in the 20s below zero, and some below -30. Friday will be particularly harsh east of Billings, where many readings could drop to -30 to -40.

Plan for bitter cold wind chills across the region reaching -45 to -55 through Friday morning. Take action to protect yourself from frostbite if you have to go outdoors by dressing in layers and keeping all skin covered.

Gusty northwest to north winds will continue to produce areas of blowing snow over southeast Montana into the Dakotas and Wyoming through Thursday. Visibility drops below 3 miles at times, with blizzard conditions over Fallon (Baker) and Carter (Ekalaka) counties reducing visibility down to a ¼ mile at times. Consider delaying travel and check road conditions for possible road closures.

Keep an emergency kit in your vehicle. Limit outdoor exposure, dress in layers and cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in just a matter of minutes at these temperatures.

We are still on track for a warm up starting Saturday and lasting well into next week. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s for the lower elevations.

The warm up will come with some wind, especially in the wind-prone Livingston / Nye area. Gusts could reach 40 mph in Billings on Christmas Day. A few showers, including rain showers, are possible next week.

