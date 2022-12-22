Read full article on original website
Related
Shanahan: 49ers to activate Javon Kinlaw off IR ahead of Commanders game; Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell ‘right on track’
Javon Kinlaw must have had a fantastic two days of practice. The San Francisco 49ers plan to activate the defensive tackle ahead of Saturday's game against the Washington Commanders. Kinlaw has not played since Week 3 due to a setback in his surgically reconstructed knee. "I expect him to be...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 16
In Week 15, only 4 underdogs won their games outright. However, 9 covered the spread. That included the Indianapolis Colts, who covered the 3.5-point spread in the greatest collapse in NFL history, as they saw a 33-0 lead turn into a 39-36 overtime loss. Below, we analyze analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s...
Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 16 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.
WATCH: Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Keeping Washington Alive vs. 49ers
Terry McLaurin continues to amaze for the Washington Commanders.
saturdaytradition.com
George Kittle produces multiple TDs in back-to-back games for San Francisco 49ers
George Kittle is scorching right now, and that’s good news for a San Francisco 49ers offense gearing up for a hopeful run through the NFL Playoffs. Through Kittle’s first 11 games of the 2022 season, the Iowa product and star tight end had 500 yards receiving but just 4 touchdowns. That has changed since quarterback Brock Purdy entered the lineup.
FOX Sports
Niners TE George Kittle emerges as Brock Purdy’s security blanket
One major reason rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been successful in helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 3-0 record during his time under center is the group of talented playmakers surrounding him. Running back Christian McCaffrey has been the table-setter of the offense, with 818 scrimmage yards...
John Lynch provides injury update on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is likely done for the season. There is a slight chance he could return in some capacity late in the playoffs, assuming the Niners make a deep run. However, that's not something the team is counting on or even optimistic about. The 49ers are pushing forward with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy at the helm of the offense.
NBC Sports
Commanders ready for 'unpredictable' Brock Purdy
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders enter Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season in control of their own playoff destiny, even after a crushing loss on Sunday Night Football to the New York Giants this past weekend. The schedule doesn't get any easier for the Burgundy and Gold, though....
Kyle Shanahan shares philosophy on playing time for playoff-bound 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are the NFC West champions. They clinched the division crown with last week's win over the Seattle Seahawks, securing at least one home game to kick off their playoff run. The Niners currently own the No. 3 seed but are within reach of the No. 2 seed, assuming they keep winning and the Minnesota Vikings stumble.
Kyle Shanahan reveals thoughts on Pro Bowl snubs of 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey
On Thursday morning, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch shared his thoughts on the Pro Bowl snubs of some of his players. Two surprising absences from the NFC Pro Bowl roster were running back Christian McCaffrey, who was listed as an alternate, and linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who wasn't even an alternate. Greenlaw, the 49ers' tackle leader, was nowhere to be found on the list.
This One Simple Trick Could Help Commanders Beat 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are one of, if not the hottest team in the league right now, having won 7 in a row to capture their first NFC West title since 2019. They're favored by about a touchdown, playing at home, and with the NFL's number one defense by, oh, Total Yards, First Downs Allowed, Rushing Yards Allowed, Rushing Yards Per Attempt, Expected Points Contributed, and Scoring Percentage. The difference between how often the 49ers and the next best team allow opposing offenses to score, by the way, is the same gap between the second and fifteenth best teams. So how, you might ask, do the Commanders stand a snowball's chance in hell against a San Francisco squad on extra rest?
Final injury report for Commanders vs. 49ers, Week 16
The final injury report for Week 16 is out and contains some good news for the Washington Commanders. Head coach Ron Rivera told reporters after practice that defensive end Chase Young would play Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers. Young will likely only see a limited number of snaps, but it’s a step in the right direction for Young, who tore his ACL last November.
Google and NFL partner to offer NFL Sunday Ticket exclusively on YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels
Starting with the 2023 season, all out of market Sunday afternoon NFL games will be available on YouTube TV & YouTube Primetime Channels. The National Football League today announced a multi-year agreement with Google granting YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels the right to exclusively distribute NFL Sunday Ticket to consumers in the United States starting with the 2023 NFL season. This strategic partnership will provide fans greater access to NFL Sunday Ticket while tapping into the best of YouTube's technology and product innovation.
Yardbarker
Bobby Wagner Looking Forward To Facing Former Seahawks Teammate Russell Wilson
After a disappointing loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Los Angeles Rams have only three games remaining on their 2022 schedule, beginning with a Christmas Day matchup against the Denver Broncos. The matchup is notable in that Bobby Wagner will be facing his former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones
Commanders QB Carson Wentz said that his approach never changed when serving as the team’s backup behind Taylor Heinicke. “When you’re the backup, you’re one play away,” Wentz said, via ProFootballTalk. “Nothing changes from your mentality, from your approach, how you prepare everything. You’re one play away regardless of the circumstances, so you have to be ready to go and so I’ll do that. I’m preparing to play and whatever that looks like, that’s never going to change. . . . That’s the same mentality we all take when you’re in the backup role.”
49erswebzone
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0