Bulls to Face Georgia Southern in Camellia Bowl on Tuesday

Buffalo (6-6, 5-3 MAC) vs. Georgia Southern (6-6, 3-5 SBC) • This is the first ever meeting between Buffalo and Georgia Southern. • Buffalo is looking for its third straight bowl win. The Bulls defeated Charlotte in the 2019 Bahamas Bowl and Marshall in the 2020 Camellia Bowl. • The...
Walfrand Named Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting

BUFFALO, NY – Matt Walfrand has been named Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting at the University at Buffalo. It's a homecoming for Walfrand, who was the athletic department's technical director from 2019-2021 and is also a UB grad. Walfrand most recently served as technical communications manager for the Buffalo...
