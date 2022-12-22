Read full article on original website
Roger L. Balcer, 86
Roger L. Balcer, 86 of Effingham, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham. A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Gives 'Dead Serious' Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois
Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates is taking Thursday's big win over No. 16 Illinois with a grain of salt.
CHBC Grad, Former Two-Time State Champion Announces Transfer to Illinois
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City graduate and two-time 1A State Shot Put Champion Daniel Lucas will be making a major move in his collegiate athletic and academic career as he announced this week. Lucas who signed with the University of Iowa earlier this year, announced Thursday via social media that “After a hard decision, I have decided to transfer from Iowa and continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Illinois.” The opportunity to throw for the Fighting Illini will bring Lucas closer to home and to facilities he is very familiar with through previous competition. In Lucas, the Fighting Illini will be getting a two-time state shot put champion and two-time top 20 state finisher in the Discus. While at CHBC, Lucas and teammate Jadon Robertson were able to secure the Class 1A team third place trophy in 2021 and then this past May, tied for first place in the team standings with Salt Fork.
Power restored to 1,000 people near Bement, Monticello
Update 6:08 p.m. Nearly all customers who were without power on Thursday have their service restored. BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — A little over 1,000 customers are currently without power in the area surrounding Bement and Monticello. Ameren’s outage map indicated that the outages are spread out over four distinct areas including the towns of Atwood […]
Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Vawter, 80
Kathleen Mae “Kathy” Vawter, age 80, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 2:17 AM – Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Helia Healthcare in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Kathy’s life will be held at 11:00 AM – Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Rick Britton officiating. Burial will be in the Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 1 hour before the service. Following the burial there will be a meal in memory of Kathy, held at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Newton. In loving memory of Kathy, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home, 307 West Jourdan Street Newton, Illinois 62448. The obituary can be viewed, and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights?
Mizzou men's basketball is facing another big test Thursday night in the Braggin' Rights game against No. 16 Illinois. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
Illinois Basketball: 3 things to watch for in the Illini game against Missouri
The Braggin’ Rights game against Missouri is always huge for the Illinois basketball program, but this game has a little extra meaning to it on Thursday. It has been a weird couple of weeks for the Illini. After taking down No. 2 Texas in glorious fashion, Illinois has now dropped a double-digit loss to Penn State and struggled against Alabama A&M.
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
Bielema, Illini actively searching for DeVito's successor at QB in transfer portal: 'We’ve taken action'
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema hasn’t yet publicly provided a definitive answer on whether Tommy DeVito will be granted an extra year of eligibility. But the Illinois coach on Wednesday made it clear that the Illini are pursuing a transfer quarterback, suggesting they are readying for life after DeVito.
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30 year old Jacob A. Daniels of Altamont for DUI, illegal transportation of alcohol, and improper lane usage. Jacob was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old James A. Inman of Altamont for a Coles County FTA...
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
Pocahontas Home Destroyed By Fire Thursday Night
Pocahontas firefighters were notified of a structure fire in the 400 block of Dolls Orchard Avenue Wednesday around 7:45 PM. Personnel arrived on scene to find a fully engulfed house fire. Mutual aid was provided by the Greenville, Grantfork, Shoal Creek, Highland-Pierron, and St. Rose fire districts. Crews were on...
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Multiple Departments Respond To Keyesport Garage Fire
Multiple Fire Departments responded to a garage fire in the 21000 block of Emerald Road in Keyesport early Wednesday morning. Greenville fire was called for mutual aid around 1:12AM Wednesday morning, Keyesport and Mulberry Grove departments were called earlier, Wheatfield and Highland-Pierron were also called for mutual aid. The garage caught fire along with several items in and around the garage, including multiple older vehicles.
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Luke A. Rieman of Effingham for contempt of court, sentence 24 hours. Luke was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old Carol A. Joseph of Sigel for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police/correctional officer. Carol was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Salem residents who heat with gas asked to turn down their thermostat slightly
The City of Salem is asking residents heating with natural gas to turn down their thermostats slightly so the city can avoid having to purchase extremely expensive penalty gas. Public Works Director Annette Sola says because the cold snap is expected to affect even the deep south, natural gas prices...
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
Two arrested in connection with Woodlawn armed robbery
JEFFERSON COUNTY — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man and a 17-year-old juvenile male were arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with a reported armed robbery at the trailer park in the 200 block of Casey Avenue in Woodlawn. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report...
