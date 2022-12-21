Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Corin Hoggard Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN After Nearly 18 Years
Corin Hoggard (pictured left) is leaving Fresno ABC owned station KFSN after nearly 18 years. “I don’t know how to say goodbye,” he wrote in Facebook in post about his departure. “I don’t know how to express how much all of you and this place mean to me.”
NSD Insider Interview: Fresno State QB Signee Jayden Mandal
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Southeast Fresno
Motorcyclist Died in Southeast Fresno Traffic Accident. A man in his 30s was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with another vehicle on the evening of Friday, December 16, 2022. The accident happened just after 6:30 p.m. near Armstrong Avenue and Jensen Avenue in Southeast Fresno. According to...
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
Car chase ends in rollover crash in Clovis, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a rollover crash in Clovis.
Man arrested following crash and burglary in Fresno County
A man is in custody following a crash and burglary of a highway mini-mart in Fresno County.
CHP: 1 dead, 7 injured including 4 children in Fresno County Crash
Fresno County, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One woman was killed, and three adults, four children sustained injuries ranging from major to critical after a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County on Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP officers say that at about 10:00 a.m. the CHP responded to a major injury collision on Jefferson […]
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
Valley farmers hoping wet December will improve drought conditions
The December storms offer a promising start toward the goal of ending three years of drought.
AOL Corp
Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: See how much real estate prices increased the week of Dec. 11
The median price per square foot for a home in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County increased in the last week to $222. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was $209. In the past week, a 1,527-square-foot home on North...
IDENTIFIED: Selma teenagers involved in fatal crash
SELMA, Calif, (KSEE/KGPE) – The Selma Police Department say they have identified the victim and driver involved in a traffic collision that occurred in Selma on Dec. 8, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Briseida Mariscal of Selma was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Floral Ave. and Wright St. suffering significant injuries. According to […]
